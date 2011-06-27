Estimated values
1995 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$680
|$1,234
|$1,537
|Clean
|$606
|$1,102
|$1,373
|Average
|$457
|$838
|$1,044
|Rough
|$308
|$574
|$716
Estimated values
1995 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$583
|$1,200
|$1,537
|Clean
|$519
|$1,072
|$1,373
|Average
|$392
|$815
|$1,044
|Rough
|$264
|$558
|$716
Estimated values
1995 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$811
|$1,280
|$1,537
|Clean
|$722
|$1,143
|$1,373
|Average
|$545
|$869
|$1,044
|Rough
|$367
|$595
|$716
Estimated values
1995 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,749
|$3,277
|$4,110
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,927
|$3,670
|Average
|$1,175
|$2,226
|$2,792
|Rough
|$791
|$1,525
|$1,913
Estimated values
1995 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,157
|$2,527
|Clean
|$1,326
|$1,927
|$2,257
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,465
|$1,717
|Rough
|$674
|$1,004
|$1,176