Estimated values
1995 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,713
|$2,076
|Clean
|$936
|$1,530
|$1,854
|Average
|$706
|$1,163
|$1,410
|Rough
|$476
|$797
|$967
Estimated values
1995 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,644
|$1,997
|Clean
|$891
|$1,468
|$1,783
|Average
|$672
|$1,116
|$1,356
|Rough
|$453
|$765
|$930
Estimated values
1995 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,650
|$2,373
|$2,771
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,119
|$2,475
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,611
|$1,882
|Rough
|$746
|$1,104
|$1,290