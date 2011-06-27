Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,843
|$36,020
|$38,222
|Clean
|$32,423
|$34,514
|$36,623
|Average
|$29,583
|$31,503
|$33,424
|Rough
|$26,742
|$28,491
|$30,225
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,878
|$41,297
|$43,745
|Clean
|$37,246
|$39,571
|$41,914
|Average
|$33,983
|$36,118
|$38,254
|Rough
|$30,720
|$32,666
|$34,593
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,385
|$38,697
|$41,034
|Clean
|$34,858
|$37,079
|$39,317
|Average
|$31,805
|$33,844
|$35,883
|Rough
|$28,751
|$30,609
|$32,449
Estimated values
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,482
|$35,914
|$38,370
|Clean
|$32,077
|$34,412
|$36,764
|Average
|$29,267
|$31,410
|$33,553
|Rough
|$26,457
|$28,407
|$30,342