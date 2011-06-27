Used 1995 GMC Vandura Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Vandura
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.204.1 in.178.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Curb weight4791 lbs.4791 lbs.3989 lbs.
Height79.5 in.79.5 in.79.4 in.
Maximum payload4182.0 lbs.4182.0 lbs.2142.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.125.0 in.110.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
