Used 1992 GMC Typhoon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Typhoon
5(44%)4(45%)3(11%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Typhoon

tyfoon, 03/11/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Best SUV for the money. Fastest SUV ever made.

I have owned 2 Typhoons

Cam, 04/24/2017
Turbo 2dr SUV AWD
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owed (2) of them, a 1992 and 1993 and I am always looking to buy another. The 1993 version is slightly better is small various ways. These trucks require an owner who will stay on top of the maintenance and have some mechanical savvy. Not the most reliable vehicle. Very fast off the line and excel in rainy conditions. I love the leather seats and leather steering wheel. Very important to note that it is a limited edition so if you damage the plastic cladding (front/rear bumper and side-skirts) it will be very difficult to replace. On a positive note, there is a cult following for these trucks and they hold value. At the end of the day, if you maintain the truck properly and don't mind a little extra repairs, some rattling noise in the cabin, this is a super fun truck, to drive and still turns heads. No towing capability but this is fast little city truck that can beat almost any car from stoplight to stoplight and still have room for a couple kids and groceries.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Wanted one, got one. Love it!

92 BLKTY, 03/19/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

In '92 couldn't afford it, got an S-15 SLE Jimmy instead. In '97 missed the opportunity, to get a bank repo. In '09 I found one, with under 60K and running sweet. Everything I've read about this vehicle is true. It launches itself forward and it's a rocket when compared to the '92 Jimmy, same engine but w/o that Mitsu turbo. It not only looks good it feels good, those leather seats are so comfortable and I've also always wanted a console floor shift, no disappointment here. I let my friend drive it back to work after we dropped off the Jimmy. He was aw-struck at the power and speed, and he's owned a few performance cars in his time, Corvettes, Camaros, El Caminos, etc. Get one!

Sweet Car

Ryan111, 10/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very fast, powerful, rare vehicle. Coolest looking car I've owned and deceiving extremely quick acceleratio

Sweet Ride

Redhawk110, 05/24/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased my '92 Typhoon about a year ago. The vehicle is 14 years old and the rest of the SUVs are just starting to catch up. I have 124,000 miles on mine and the engine, turbo and tranny still run like new. I have one small leak and it certainly doesn't effect performance. This SUV is the ultimate sleeper. The mileage is painful, but then again that's a more than fair exchange for the performance!

