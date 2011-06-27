Used 2003 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
best truck ever

russell simballa, 03/14/2016
2dr Regular Cab SL Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2003 gmc Sonoma new and from then to now it has never had a single problem except s fuel pump. It is very reliable.i have almost 200 thousand miles on it and it is still one of the most reliable vehicles in my family.

I could design a better truck!

Conserned Customer, 12/31/2007
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

First off, bought the truck on GM's reputation. Decent design, good comfort, but performance, and gas mileage is something to be desired. I had a '96 Nissan 4 banger that would run circles around this GMC. Come on guy's get with it.

my review

mattdafgda, 08/03/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

it is a really well-built truck, i enjoy driving my truck

NOT FOR SALE

Col, 10/30/2017
2dr Regular Cab SL Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Keeps on running, once in the shop for replacement of tailgate drop cables (recalled in 2013, no charge). Had 4 miles on it, when it was delivered to dealer. I test drove it first right off the truck. It was listed for $23.1k , w/ discounts $17.4k> on the window sticker, just another inflated mark up gimmick. @6am that morning the t v promo price was $9995, I called the dealer to make sure the offer was valid. Taxes, fees was extra. I also asked him to fill the tank so I could make a 2 hour trip home. I forgot to bring any extra cash. My wife insisted she will drive it home, I drove her car. When getting home she bashes it into the mail box entering our driveway. OH! &*^$ . I've never heard it misfire. Never needed a tune up, it will still bark the tires when I hit 3rd gear, (my 11 year old son grins when he sees his 67 year old dad burning rubber, priceless). Never waxed it, rain rinsed only, has scrapes, scratches, chipped paint, small dents, and bare metal exposed, but has no rust! The bed and body are both galvanized with heavy metal. I do change the oil and filter every 3 k miles & lube about every 10k miles. Often when inspecting under the hood I bez thinking this PU may outlast me. Never broke down, very dependable. and going on strong.

Most horrible car ever owned

Esfandiar, 01/28/2007
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car to commute to work everyday and not for heavy duty use. This car has been driven only 17000 Miles and transmission started losing oil. The power steering makes noise and the car runs rough on turns. This is my second GMC car and the last one. I hate cheap workmanship, crappy design and horrible engineering. How can a well maintained car (by dealer every 3000 miles) has to have transmission problem after only 17000 miles? Please save yourself a lot time/money and buy a decent car and I urge GMS to send their designers to Honda or Toyota for through training.

