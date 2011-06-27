Used 2003 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Col , 10/30/2017 2dr Regular Cab SL Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Keeps on running, once in the shop for replacement of tailgate drop cables (recalled in 2013, no charge). Had 4 miles on it, when it was delivered to dealer. I test drove it first right off the truck. It was listed for $23.1k , w/ discounts $17.4k> on the window sticker, just another inflated mark up gimmick. @6am that morning the t v promo price was $9995, I called the dealer to make sure the offer was valid. Taxes, fees was extra. I also asked him to fill the tank so I could make a 2 hour trip home. I forgot to bring any extra cash. My wife insisted she will drive it home, I drove her car. When getting home she bashes it into the mail box entering our driveway. OH! &*^$ . I've never heard it misfire. Never needed a tune up, it will still bark the tires when I hit 3rd gear, (my 11 year old son grins when he sees his 67 year old dad burning rubber, priceless). Never waxed it, rain rinsed only, has scrapes, scratches, chipped paint, small dents, and bare metal exposed, but has no rust! The bed and body are both galvanized with heavy metal. I do change the oil and filter every 3 k miles & lube about every 10k miles. Often when inspecting under the hood I bez thinking this PU may outlast me. Never broke down, very dependable. and going on strong.