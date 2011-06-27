  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3496 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Victory Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
