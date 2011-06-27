Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
It's big!
My 1st 3/4 ton. I have the 6.0 gas with a 6 speed hydramatic. Everyone told me it would be a gas hog. I get an average of 18 mpg mixed driving. For a gasoline engine, it's a torque monster. I think it would pull a mountain. Very powerful acceleration, smooth and quiet for an HD truck. On a bumpy street, you will spill your coffee! It is a big, intimidating looking "AMERICAN" vehicle. Nice standard features like the satellite radio, onStar and integrated trailer brakes. My only complaint is that the cab "creaks" when you hit a harsh bump. This is a truck for real truck lovers. Volvo, Honda and Toyota drivers stay way. This is a real truck, built to do a real truck's job.
2500hd
Was missing my truck and the GMC 2500HD was the fit for what was ailing me.I looked at fords dodges and toyotas and the GMC just looked and felt like it meant business. Ride is good for a HD and the acceleration is great.I seam to be able to achieve approx 18-20 mpg with mixed driving,However this goes down quick when you feel the need to drive spirited.Seats are plenty big enough for 6 foot tall 260pnd man.Sits up higher than most in class and on a wt comes with quite a good bunch of features,XM,Onstar PWR,WIN,LOCK. Mine has heavy duty everything and is pretty much a rolling mountain of solid steel.
Great Truck
This my first 3/4 ton truck. Now have 9000 miles on the clock. I have owned about ten 1/2 ton trucks over the last 40 years. I have owned mostly Ford trucks. GMC has really done well with this truck. It is the 6.0 gasser. I haul a travel trailer and perform routine around the house hauling. The powertrain and load performance difference between the GMC 1500 5.3 and 2500HD is huge. I get better gas mileage pulling a trailer with this truck vs. my 2008 GM 1500 5.3 gasser. I have been getting 17mpg on the highway without a load. 11 mpg pulling a 7000lb trailer on the highway. I believe the GM HD trucks are the way to go with either 6.0 gasser or the Duramax / Allison combination.
Best truck I have seen, tested all
I use to own a 2008 Dodge ram 1500 5.7 hemi, and put 40,000 miles on it in less than 2 years. Fairly happy with that truck, and I have not encounter not even one single issue. Looking for more power, and better style, more options/better comfort/better quality, so I've tested all of them out there. The only one which satisfied my demands was the gms based on manufacture options that was installed like on board info system, back-up camera and sensors, on star system, teptronic 6 speed, auto-lights, shift turn-signal on the mirrors and more cabin space. So far after 9 months I'm very very satisfied with the quality and performance. I highly recommend to anyone this brand name gmc.
Great Truck
Have my new 2500HD 4W for a month now and very pleased. Overall truck is superb and beats the heck out of my older Dodge. Pulls my boat like it's not there. Ride is good and mileage is running avg of 17 mpg. I got the split buckets with console and love it. Ditto the comment that tires could be a bit larger. Really very happy with the purchase.
