Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Power Plus
2003 Sierra with 8.1 liter 345 HP and Alison Auto. Plenty of power for towing. A little hestitant on take off when cold. 20,000 miles in 6 months and it runs like day 1. Fuel mileage is absolutely HORRENDOUS!!!! Towing an enclosed race car trailer x-country avg. mileage = 7.95. Driving enmpty no load at all avg. mileage = 12.98.
Still smiling...
I researched long and hard when deciding on the $$ for the Duramax/Allison combo. Man am I pleased! It pulls my travel trailer like it wasn't even there. MPG has been better than my previous Firebird. Comfort is much better than I expected for a 3/4 ton. Looks? Man, you can't beat the Fire Red color! Don't know what it might take to wipe this smile off my face!
Fuel Economy
I've had my 2500HD for just under a year now and I LOVE it. The only problem I really have is its fuel economy. I average around 14 mpg, but where it lacks fuel economy it makes up for it in power. I haul around a skidsteer on a 14 ft open trailer. The skidsteer weighs more then my truck but still no problems pulling it. The fuel economy doesn't really change weather your hauling or not. I just purchased an SLR performance chip that should do the trick. This truck is perfect for anyone with the money to pay for gas.
Not so happy with my 2500HD
I had a dent on the hood when I purchased the truck. The push button 4 wheel drive went out (defective switch). The passenger side door module went bad (haven't got it fixed yet, they can't get the part). The truck has 1300 miles. These trucks aren't cheap and so far I'm not impressed. GMC needs to clean up there act!
Excellent Duramax Diesel!
Don't want to spend to much time here, but if your thinking about buying this vehicle w/ this motor, all I would say is "do it". It awesome!
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana