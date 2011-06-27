Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

2500HD 4x4 6.0L joel , 08/20/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I really love this truck. I call it "big truck". I don't like the gas mileage, aprox 13 mpg but what could I expect. It definilety has the pulling power, and the acceleration that I would want. I drove a couple of F-250's and I just didn't like the ride quality as much as I do this truck. I'm very happy with this truck Report Abuse

great performance hobackj , 09/01/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just recently purchased a 2002 GMC 2500hd Duramax diesel. It is a very dependable truck. It will pull any trailer that I need it to pull and if it doesnt, a power chip can always be added for increase in horsepower and torque. This year and newer comes with the either a 6-speed or the automatic Allison transmission, both are great for pulling or just for driving, depending on what the owner mainly does with it. Without a chip this truck can get up to 18mph which is pretty good for a ¾ ton truck. Along with performing good this truck is also roomy with either the extended cab 4 door or the full 4 door versions. Another good thing about a diesel is that if they are taken care of they can ru Report Abuse

ULTIMATE TRUCK gmgp455 , 05/17/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful THIS TRUCK IS A WORK HORSE ,FUN TO DRIVE AND HAULS LOADS LIKE THEY WERE NOTHING. POWER IS EXCELLENT DRIVES LIKE A SPORTS CAR VERY COMFERTABLE TRUCK. IT GETS DECIENT MILELAGE 18mpg HIGHWAY 10mpg AROUND TOWN . Report Abuse

Review of 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4WD R Freni , 05/07/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second GMC Sierra 2500HD in the past two years, I love both of them. I have the 6.0L Engine (the smallest engine that I believe they put in this truck) in my truck and I have yet to find anything that I can't tow with it. The tow/haul feature works great. All in all this truck rides great, tow's great and plows snow great (if you haven't figured it out yet I think these trucks are GREAT!)I have not yet had to bring them back to the dealership for any type of repair other than normal service. Report Abuse