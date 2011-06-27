Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Good truck
I've owned this older Duramax SLT 4x4 truck for over a year now and it has been pretty good. The only issues I've had with this truck that are not operator caused are I had a few bearings go out in the belt pullies, alternator bit the dust and the Hydroboost had to be replaced. All of these I was able to do myself with minimal effort. There were some other things that needed repair but those were not the truck's fault. It IS an older truck. Everything else seems to be fine. The engine is strong and the Allison tranny works great. I'm overall happy with the truck. I just wish the cab was a bit more polished. I bought the truck to pull and it does it well. Follow up review. The truck is still chugging along just fine. I had a rear drive shaft seal where it goes into the diff, go bad. Also, I forgot to change my fuel filter which caused the truck to perform a bit poorly however, after looking over the forums and remembering I needed to change it, the truck now drives good. Other than that, it hasn't changed. Things are good. 191k miles. Follow up review. I sold the truck a year ago. A few months before that I had to replace the ball joints which cost me over $1000. Ouch! I then noticed it started to blow some black smoke when shifting down while towing the trailer. I read many forums stating that blowing the smoke was normal and some said it was abnormal. The exhaust system is stock as far as I know. The truck seemed to run fine and was as strong as ever. I became a bit worried about having to replace the injectors. This, along with the possible need for a steering box replacement and a few other nickel dime things caused me to make the decision to sell it and put the possible "fix it" money towards a new (to me) truck. I think it was about 195k on the miles.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What a TRUCK!
If you haven't driven a new GM heavy duty, you're in for a shock. The thing is super quiet inside. I've got the upgraded interior and it's very very plush. The 6.0 is a forceful engine and delivers in spades. It is a very capable truck off road and on long trips, it's real pleasure. A long inspection of the underside and underhood of this truck reveals a ton of thoughtful engineering and plain old brawn. Not ONE factory assembly error has been found on my truck. If it got stolen tomorrow, I'll be back down to the same dealer to get one just like it.
One Big Truck
This is my dream truck. 12 MPG City/16 Highway - no better even with Mobil 1. The 6.0L is fine for commuting, racing punks in Civics and hauling stuff from Lowe's. It does work hard to tow a 6,000 lb. camper. The 6.0L is a revver not a torquer. If you do more than occasional towing, the Duramax is the choice for you. The 8.1L gets 9 MPG so think carefully before making that choice. It hauls 2 tons, that's right, 2 tons of gravel without squatting or skipping a beat. The OEM Bridgestone tires wore out at 45K and because it has to work to tow a moderate trailer, I gave it a 9. It is a monster to park, especially in a parking garage so Fun to Drive is a 9.
DMAX
I have put 52000 miles on this truck and it has performed well. I had a few problems at first but the only problem I still have is the AC. The AC still does not blow cold off and on during the summer. Been in 6 times for it now it is out of warrantee. I tow a 5th wheel rv and a 36' flat bed trailer and it does supurb.
this truck rocks
this truck is the best vehicle we have ever owned. We tested it without the camper in a little streach and it speed up to 78. We tested it with the camper and it got up to 65.
