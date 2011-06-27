Used 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

drenski , 09/18/2014 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)

I've owned this older Duramax SLT 4x4 truck for over a year now and it has been pretty good. The only issues I've had with this truck that are not operator caused are I had a few bearings go out in the belt pullies, alternator bit the dust and the Hydroboost had to be replaced. All of these I was able to do myself with minimal effort. There were some other things that needed repair but those were not the truck's fault. It IS an older truck. Everything else seems to be fine. The engine is strong and the Allison tranny works great. I'm overall happy with the truck. I just wish the cab was a bit more polished. I bought the truck to pull and it does it well. Follow up review. The truck is still chugging along just fine. I had a rear drive shaft seal where it goes into the diff, go bad. Also, I forgot to change my fuel filter which caused the truck to perform a bit poorly however, after looking over the forums and remembering I needed to change it, the truck now drives good. Other than that, it hasn't changed. Things are good. 191k miles. Follow up review. I sold the truck a year ago. A few months before that I had to replace the ball joints which cost me over $1000. Ouch! I then noticed it started to blow some black smoke when shifting down while towing the trailer. I read many forums stating that blowing the smoke was normal and some said it was abnormal. The exhaust system is stock as far as I know. The truck seemed to run fine and was as strong as ever. I became a bit worried about having to replace the injectors. This, along with the possible need for a steering box replacement and a few other nickel dime things caused me to make the decision to sell it and put the possible "fix it" money towards a new (to me) truck. I think it was about 195k on the miles.