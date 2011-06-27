Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Great Riding Truck for the Money Jersey Traveler , 03/22/2018 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful "To be honest my Tacoma was a great truck with no issues, and while I miss it, I do not regret my decision. I retired and bought a travel trailer that needed a truck that could pull it without grunting uphill. The Sierra doesn't even know it is towing it, it came with the trailer package, built in brake controller, and the Z71 package. Without the trailer the best mileage I have gotten is almost 22.4 mpg, I never got over 18 with the Tacoma. The IntelliLink system is terrific. I have upgraded the headlight bulbs to LED, making a huge improvement over the stock bulbs. At a cost of about $400, I installed the Roadmaster Active suspension kit, (about 20 minutes per side) which makes a big difference in handling, especially with the towing. I eliminated the OnStar and changed over to a factory Navigation System. No need to pay $40 a month for directions, which I don't need everyday. I also purchased a rear under seat storage box. GMC should have it as a standard item. The 5.3L engine has a light ticking sound, but I understand that is characteristic to all of them and may have something to do with the cylinder deactivation, and it doesn't bother me. The Sierra is comfortable, quiet and so to date has been dependable. I recently added an additional leaf spring through a local spring shop. The handling is much better, it didn't contribute to much harshness at all and actually made for a smoother, less bouncier and more enjoyable ride. It added more stabilization going into corners and curves, and better towing results. Mechanically this truck has been a gem and a pleasure to drive. Towing our camper, it is a beast It handles the trailer very well. At my age I don't see any more new vehicles in my future, I intend to keep this truck until I cant drive any longer. I may just put in another engine if it comes to that. I cant say anything bad about it. Hopefully it will continue to perform well for a long time to come. I have changed the trans fluid, antifreeze, hydraulics . . . fluid changes are crucial to the longevity of any vehicle and for what prices are these days for new trucks, my used Sierra is worth every cent to keep it road worthy. Compared to a Chevy Silverado I once owned, the GMC Sierra is like changing from a suit into a tuxedo. After the last big snowstorm the 4x4 traction is unbelievable. It is a keeper for sure. Lots of comments on the looks, smooth ride and fun to drive. Here it is soon to be 2020 and still rides like new! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT papanav , 11/02/2014 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT (crew cab) and traded in my 2014 Sierra 1500 SLE (double cab). I usually keep a vehicle for 10 years or more however, the only reason I traded was because of the very good incentive on the 2015 and the excellent deal I had gotten on the 2014 and the reasonable trade in price on the 2014. I now have 13,000 miles on the 2015 and feel that it is also an excellent truck with many more amenities. The safety features to include back-up camera, parking warning, lane changing, navigation and hands free make for a very safe truck. I have not been able to attain quite the mileage I got on my 2014 even though I have a tonneau cover and drive the truck in a similar manner. The best I have been able to attain is 21.6 on a long trip. The advantage of a large vehicle with plenty of interior comfort, good mileage numbers, tons of room for luggage and smooth ride made this vehicle my vehicle of choice over a sedan or suv. I will add on to the information above which has not changed. I took a long trip to Michigan and pretty much backed up what I ha determined in the first review that I sent to you. I did attain 22mpg on one leg of the trip and 21.5 on the second leg of the trip. Truck still very comfortable, spacious and has given me absolutely no problems. I have had the oil, filter and tires rotated on schedule and had one recall corrected on the airbag system. I have owned the truck now for 25 months and still feel that it is a nice looking well made vehicle. I took a recent trip and was able to get 23.0 mpg which is slightly higher than advertised. The sweet spot is right about 70mph when the 5.3L engine is in 4v and on flat terrain. In that configuration it gets excellent mileage. The other sweet spot is driving a steady 55mph when the truck is in 4v. Presently I have 22,500 miles on the odometer and I am very satisfied with the vehicle. This is my third review after owning the truck for two and a half years. I have over 27,000 miles on the truck so far with no problems. I did notice that my transmission temp was running much hotter than the allison transmission that I have in my diesel but in looking into it further I found that 190 degrees is not an unusual temperature for this engine and transmission combination. This is my fourth review of my Sierra 1500 Crew Cab with just over 37,000 miles. So far so good, the truck continues to run very well with no complaints.. I changed the oil and filter myself and was surprised to see that the 5.3 liter engine takes 8.5 quarts of 0w-20 oil. In looking at the new GMC Sierra's as well as Ford and Ram 1500 series trucks I am amazed at how many gadgets they have placed in these vehicles with a corresponding price increase. Almost all of these vehicles are now priced in the mid 60 thousand dollar price range and the manufacturers are offering 10 year financing. Unbelievable!!! I recently replaced all four tires at 46,000 miles. They were original equipment and wore well. They were Goodyear Wrangler 275/55R20's. There was still probably 10.000 miles of wear left but I am not sure they would have been good for winter 9 months from now. My first check engine light came on indicating an evaporations leak code po455. I replaced the gas cap which of course did not fix it so I will find out what the problem is when I get the truck inspected this month. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My 1st 4k miles electricvette , 03/02/2015 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 32 of 35 people found this review helpful This is my third Denali pick up. Huge buyers remorse buying black but that's my fault. It does look amazing few hrs after its washed. Was really wanting the 6.0 and eight speed tranny but they're so hard to come by I had to settle for the 5.3 and the six speed. My 07 had alot more power it seems. Plus it was all wheel drive. But I am getting around 16 miles per gallon instead of 13.5 with my old Denali. Still working through the countless menus on the electronics. I'm over my trial for the Wi-Fi and was not impressed.The drivetrain has a vibration at around 41 miles an hour that I need to take back to the dealer and have checked out. It was an insane amount of money but I'm not unhappy.

Very Nice Truck John , 06/08/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My '15 GMC SLT Z71 4X4 drives and rides very good. Power is pretty good, and gas mileage is better than average for a full sized half ton truck. The high hood limits close up visibility for parking. The most important thing is....my wife likes it (if Mama's happy, everybody's happy). My only complaints are...1) - the shifting of the transmission is a little mushy, and 2) - the high beams are not bright enough. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value