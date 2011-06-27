Used 2017 GMC Savana Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Van
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,482*
Total Cash Price
$23,593
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,392*
Total Cash Price
$24,065
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,310*
Total Cash Price
$32,322
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,130*
Total Cash Price
$33,266
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,765*
Total Cash Price
$32,558
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,301*
Total Cash Price
$24,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,014
|Maintenance
|$1,299
|$2,056
|$676
|$1,231
|$2,195
|$7,457
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,463
|Financing
|$1,269
|$1,020
|$756
|$472
|$171
|$3,688
|Depreciation
|$5,172
|$2,103
|$1,851
|$1,641
|$1,472
|$12,239
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,727
|$9,174
|$7,455
|$7,710
|$8,416
|$45,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Savana Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$1,325
|$2,097
|$690
|$1,256
|$2,239
|$7,606
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,305
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,294
|$1,040
|$771
|$481
|$174
|$3,762
|Depreciation
|$5,275
|$2,145
|$1,888
|$1,674
|$1,501
|$12,484
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,982
|$9,357
|$7,604
|$7,864
|$8,584
|$46,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,499
|Maintenance
|$1,780
|$2,817
|$926
|$1,686
|$3,007
|$10,216
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,752
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,004
|Financing
|$1,739
|$1,397
|$1,036
|$647
|$234
|$5,053
|Depreciation
|$7,086
|$2,881
|$2,536
|$2,248
|$2,017
|$16,767
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,436
|$12,568
|$10,213
|$10,563
|$11,530
|$62,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$1,832
|$2,899
|$953
|$1,736
|$3,095
|$10,514
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,803
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,063
|Financing
|$1,789
|$1,438
|$1,066
|$666
|$241
|$5,200
|Depreciation
|$7,293
|$2,965
|$2,610
|$2,314
|$2,076
|$17,257
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,945
|$12,935
|$10,512
|$10,871
|$11,867
|$64,130
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Savana Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$5,539
|Maintenance
|$1,793
|$2,837
|$933
|$1,699
|$3,029
|$10,291
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,765
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,019
|Financing
|$1,751
|$1,408
|$1,043
|$651
|$236
|$5,089
|Depreciation
|$7,137
|$2,902
|$2,554
|$2,265
|$2,031
|$16,890
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,563
|$12,660
|$10,288
|$10,640
|$11,614
|$62,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,175
|Maintenance
|$1,351
|$2,138
|$703
|$1,280
|$2,283
|$7,755
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,330
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,522
|Financing
|$1,320
|$1,061
|$786
|$491
|$178
|$3,836
|Depreciation
|$5,379
|$2,187
|$1,925
|$1,707
|$1,531
|$12,729
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,236
|$9,541
|$7,753
|$8,018
|$8,753
|$47,301
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Savana
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Savana in Virginia is:not available
