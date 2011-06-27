Used 2014 GMC Savana Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Van
LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$42,434*
Total Cash Price
$17,976
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,995*
Total Cash Price
$24,145
LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$58,659*
Total Cash Price
$24,850
LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,411*
Total Cash Price
$24,321
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,266*
Total Cash Price
$18,329
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,602*
Total Cash Price
$17,624
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,323*
Total Cash Price
$25,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Van LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$4,132
|Maintenance
|$1,181
|$1,151
|$2,134
|$392
|$2,463
|$7,321
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,176
|Financing
|$967
|$777
|$575
|$360
|$131
|$2,810
|Depreciation
|$4,663
|$1,741
|$1,532
|$1,359
|$1,219
|$10,514
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,539
|$7,629
|$8,392
|$6,471
|$8,404
|$42,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,108
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,550
|Maintenance
|$1,586
|$1,545
|$2,866
|$526
|$3,309
|$9,832
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,328
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,580
|Financing
|$1,299
|$1,044
|$773
|$484
|$175
|$3,774
|Depreciation
|$6,264
|$2,339
|$2,058
|$1,825
|$1,637
|$14,122
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,499
|$10,246
|$11,271
|$8,691
|$11,287
|$56,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Van LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,712
|Maintenance
|$1,633
|$1,590
|$2,950
|$541
|$3,405
|$10,120
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,337
|$1,074
|$795
|$498
|$180
|$3,885
|Depreciation
|$6,447
|$2,407
|$2,118
|$1,878
|$1,685
|$14,534
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,951
|$10,545
|$11,600
|$8,945
|$11,617
|$58,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,116
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$5,590
|Maintenance
|$1,598
|$1,557
|$2,887
|$530
|$3,333
|$9,904
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,591
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,052
|$778
|$487
|$177
|$3,802
|Depreciation
|$6,309
|$2,356
|$2,073
|$1,838
|$1,649
|$14,225
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,612
|$10,321
|$11,353
|$8,755
|$11,370
|$57,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$893
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$1,204
|$1,173
|$2,176
|$399
|$2,512
|$7,464
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,199
|Financing
|$986
|$792
|$587
|$367
|$133
|$2,865
|Depreciation
|$4,755
|$1,775
|$1,562
|$1,385
|$1,243
|$10,720
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,766
|$7,778
|$8,556
|$6,598
|$8,569
|$43,266
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$834
|$859
|$4,051
|Maintenance
|$1,158
|$1,128
|$2,092
|$384
|$2,415
|$7,177
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$969
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,153
|Financing
|$948
|$762
|$564
|$353
|$128
|$2,755
|Depreciation
|$4,572
|$1,707
|$1,502
|$1,332
|$1,195
|$10,308
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,313
|$7,479
|$8,227
|$6,344
|$8,239
|$41,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,246
|$5,874
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,636
|$3,033
|$557
|$3,502
|$10,407
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,405
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,672
|Financing
|$1,375
|$1,105
|$818
|$512
|$186
|$3,995
|Depreciation
|$6,629
|$2,475
|$2,178
|$1,931
|$1,733
|$14,947
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,404
|$10,845
|$11,929
|$9,199
|$11,947
|$60,323
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Savana
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 GMC Savana in Virginia is:not available
