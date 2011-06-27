Used 2006 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews
3500 GMC Savana - a Workhorse
Lars, 12/21/2015
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Have owned this from when it was new and I really like everything about it.
This van is perfect for my large family
Tim, 03/15/2019
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
We bought this van to haul kids, friends and pets to the beach, mountains, camping and more. It has handled everything we've asked it to do. The rubber mats and vinyl seats are the best for cleaning after a trip to the beach or mountains. It tows our large tent trailer without blinking. The only issue we have ever had with it is the transmission. We had to replace it after about 110,000 miles which seems too early. With that said I would buy this van again.
