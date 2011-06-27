Used 2006 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

Tim , 03/15/2019 LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A)

We bought this van to haul kids, friends and pets to the beach, mountains, camping and more. It has handled everything we've asked it to do. The rubber mats and vinyl seats are the best for cleaning after a trip to the beach or mountains. It tows our large tent trailer without blinking. The only issue we have ever had with it is the transmission. We had to replace it after about 110,000 miles which seems too early. With that said I would buy this van again.