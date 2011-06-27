2019 GMC Savana Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Savana Cargo Van
3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,916*
Total Cash Price
$32,860
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,357*
Total Cash Price
$44,136
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,236*
Total Cash Price
$45,425
2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,976*
Total Cash Price
$32,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$805
|$832
|$862
|$891
|$4,168
|Maintenance
|$439
|$769
|$699
|$2,199
|$1,188
|$5,294
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,768
|$1,421
|$1,052
|$659
|$238
|$5,137
|Depreciation
|$9,446
|$2,209
|$2,091
|$2,453
|$2,323
|$18,522
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,110
|$7,637
|$7,315
|$9,079
|$7,774
|$47,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$1,197
|$5,598
|Maintenance
|$589
|$1,033
|$938
|$2,954
|$1,596
|$7,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,832
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,084
|Financing
|$2,374
|$1,908
|$1,412
|$885
|$319
|$6,899
|Depreciation
|$12,688
|$2,967
|$2,809
|$3,295
|$3,119
|$24,878
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,638
|$10,257
|$9,826
|$12,194
|$10,442
|$64,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,063
|$966
|$3,040
|$1,643
|$7,318
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,885
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,145
|Financing
|$2,444
|$1,964
|$1,454
|$911
|$329
|$7,101
|Depreciation
|$13,058
|$3,054
|$2,891
|$3,391
|$3,211
|$25,604
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,270
|$10,557
|$10,113
|$12,550
|$10,747
|$66,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$430
|$754
|$685
|$2,156
|$1,165
|$5,190
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,521
|Financing
|$1,733
|$1,393
|$1,031
|$646
|$233
|$5,036
|Depreciation
|$9,261
|$2,166
|$2,050
|$2,405
|$2,277
|$18,159
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,794
|$7,487
|$7,172
|$8,901
|$7,622
|$46,976
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Savana Cargo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Savana Cargo in Virginia is:not available
