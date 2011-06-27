2019 GMC Acadia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Acadia SUV
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,442*
Total Cash Price
$38,568
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,093*
Total Cash Price
$51,802
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,111*
Total Cash Price
$53,315
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,598*
Total Cash Price
$52,181
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,450*
Total Cash Price
$39,324
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,128*
Total Cash Price
$54,827
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,433*
Total Cash Price
$37,812
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,989*
Total Cash Price
$42,728
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,537*
Total Cash Price
$46,887
SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,015*
Total Cash Price
$44,996
SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,433*
Total Cash Price
$37,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$460
|$885
|$763
|$2,232
|$2,268
|$6,609
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,719
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,886
|Financing
|$2,075
|$1,668
|$1,234
|$773
|$279
|$6,029
|Depreciation
|$11,847
|$3,055
|$2,893
|$3,392
|$3,213
|$24,399
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,284
|$7,903
|$7,384
|$9,143
|$8,728
|$51,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,192
|$5,569
|Maintenance
|$618
|$1,189
|$1,025
|$2,998
|$3,047
|$8,876
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$414
|$606
|$1,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,308
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,533
|Financing
|$2,787
|$2,240
|$1,658
|$1,038
|$375
|$8,098
|Depreciation
|$15,913
|$4,103
|$3,885
|$4,555
|$4,316
|$32,772
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,557
|$10,615
|$9,917
|$12,281
|$11,723
|$69,093
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,227
|$5,732
|Maintenance
|$636
|$1,224
|$1,055
|$3,085
|$3,136
|$9,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$426
|$623
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,376
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,607
|Financing
|$2,868
|$2,305
|$1,706
|$1,069
|$386
|$8,335
|Depreciation
|$16,377
|$4,223
|$3,999
|$4,688
|$4,442
|$33,729
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,274
|$10,925
|$10,207
|$12,639
|$12,065
|$71,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,159
|$1,201
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$622
|$1,198
|$1,032
|$3,019
|$3,069
|$8,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$417
|$610
|$1,201
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,325
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,552
|Financing
|$2,807
|$2,256
|$1,670
|$1,046
|$378
|$8,157
|Depreciation
|$16,029
|$4,133
|$3,914
|$4,589
|$4,347
|$33,011
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,736
|$10,692
|$9,990
|$12,370
|$11,809
|$69,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$874
|$905
|$4,228
|Maintenance
|$469
|$903
|$778
|$2,276
|$2,313
|$6,738
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$131
|$314
|$460
|$905
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,752
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,923
|Financing
|$2,115
|$1,700
|$1,258
|$788
|$285
|$6,147
|Depreciation
|$12,080
|$3,115
|$2,949
|$3,458
|$3,276
|$24,878
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,642
|$8,058
|$7,529
|$9,323
|$8,899
|$52,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,262
|$5,894
|Maintenance
|$654
|$1,259
|$1,085
|$3,173
|$3,225
|$9,395
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$183
|$438
|$641
|$1,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,443
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,681
|Financing
|$2,949
|$2,371
|$1,755
|$1,099
|$397
|$8,571
|Depreciation
|$16,842
|$4,343
|$4,112
|$4,821
|$4,568
|$34,685
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,991
|$11,235
|$10,497
|$12,998
|$12,408
|$73,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$785
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$4,065
|Maintenance
|$451
|$868
|$748
|$2,188
|$2,224
|$6,479
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,685
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,849
|Financing
|$2,034
|$1,635
|$1,210
|$758
|$274
|$5,911
|Depreciation
|$11,615
|$2,995
|$2,836
|$3,325
|$3,150
|$23,921
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,925
|$7,748
|$7,239
|$8,964
|$8,557
|$50,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$887
|$918
|$949
|$983
|$4,593
|Maintenance
|$510
|$981
|$845
|$2,472
|$2,513
|$7,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$341
|$499
|$983
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,089
|Financing
|$2,298
|$1,848
|$1,367
|$857
|$310
|$6,679
|Depreciation
|$13,125
|$3,384
|$3,205
|$3,757
|$3,559
|$27,031
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,255
|$8,755
|$8,180
|$10,129
|$9,669
|$56,989
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$5,041
|Maintenance
|$559
|$1,076
|$928
|$2,713
|$2,758
|$8,034
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$374
|$548
|$1,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,089
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,293
|Financing
|$2,522
|$2,027
|$1,500
|$940
|$340
|$7,330
|Depreciation
|$14,403
|$3,714
|$3,517
|$4,123
|$3,906
|$29,662
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,227
|$9,608
|$8,976
|$11,115
|$10,611
|$62,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$934
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$4,837
|Maintenance
|$537
|$1,033
|$890
|$2,604
|$2,647
|$7,710
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$526
|$1,035
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,005
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,200
|Financing
|$2,420
|$1,946
|$1,440
|$902
|$326
|$7,034
|Depreciation
|$13,822
|$3,564
|$3,375
|$3,957
|$3,749
|$28,466
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,695
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,852
|$8,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,331
|$9,220
|$8,614
|$10,667
|$10,183
|$60,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Learn about the 2019 Acadia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Acadia in Virginia is:not available
