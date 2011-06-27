Used 2015 GMC Acadia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Acadia SUV
SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,852*
Total Cash Price
$24,665
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,586*
Total Cash Price
$33,128
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,953*
Total Cash Price
$24,181
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,384*
Total Cash Price
$34,095
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,035*
Total Cash Price
$33,370
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,751*
Total Cash Price
$25,148
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,182*
Total Cash Price
$35,062
SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,953*
Total Cash Price
$24,181
SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,797*
Total Cash Price
$27,325
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,742*
Total Cash Price
$29,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,023
|Maintenance
|$1,444
|$1,686
|$1,420
|$2,189
|$2,263
|$9,003
|Repairs
|$475
|$552
|$644
|$752
|$876
|$3,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,335
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,326
|$1,067
|$789
|$495
|$179
|$3,856
|Depreciation
|$6,206
|$2,644
|$2,327
|$2,062
|$1,851
|$15,090
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,251
|$8,533
|$7,841
|$8,238
|$7,990
|$45,852
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$5,403
|Maintenance
|$1,940
|$2,265
|$1,907
|$2,940
|$3,040
|$12,092
|Repairs
|$638
|$741
|$864
|$1,010
|$1,177
|$4,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,793
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,045
|Financing
|$1,781
|$1,433
|$1,060
|$664
|$240
|$5,179
|Depreciation
|$8,335
|$3,551
|$3,125
|$2,770
|$2,487
|$20,268
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,798
|$11,461
|$10,531
|$11,064
|$10,731
|$61,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,944
|Maintenance
|$1,416
|$1,653
|$1,392
|$2,146
|$2,219
|$8,826
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$737
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,309
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,493
|Financing
|$1,300
|$1,046
|$774
|$485
|$175
|$3,780
|Depreciation
|$6,084
|$2,592
|$2,281
|$2,022
|$1,815
|$14,794
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,991
|$8,366
|$7,687
|$8,076
|$7,833
|$44,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$5,561
|Maintenance
|$1,997
|$2,331
|$1,963
|$3,026
|$3,129
|$12,445
|Repairs
|$657
|$763
|$890
|$1,039
|$1,211
|$4,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,846
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,105
|Financing
|$1,833
|$1,475
|$1,091
|$684
|$247
|$5,330
|Depreciation
|$8,578
|$3,655
|$3,216
|$2,851
|$2,559
|$20,860
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,317
|$11,796
|$10,839
|$11,387
|$11,045
|$63,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$5,443
|Maintenance
|$1,954
|$2,281
|$1,921
|$2,961
|$3,062
|$12,180
|Repairs
|$643
|$747
|$871
|$1,017
|$1,185
|$4,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,806
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,060
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,443
|$1,068
|$669
|$241
|$5,216
|Depreciation
|$8,396
|$3,577
|$3,148
|$2,790
|$2,505
|$20,416
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,928
|$11,545
|$10,608
|$11,145
|$10,810
|$62,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$1,719
|$1,448
|$2,232
|$2,308
|$9,179
|Repairs
|$485
|$563
|$656
|$766
|$893
|$3,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,352
|$1,088
|$805
|$504
|$182
|$3,931
|Depreciation
|$6,327
|$2,696
|$2,372
|$2,103
|$1,888
|$15,386
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,511
|$8,701
|$7,994
|$8,399
|$8,146
|$46,751
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$5,719
|Maintenance
|$2,053
|$2,397
|$2,018
|$3,112
|$3,218
|$12,798
|Repairs
|$676
|$784
|$915
|$1,069
|$1,246
|$4,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,898
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,165
|Financing
|$1,885
|$1,517
|$1,122
|$703
|$254
|$5,481
|Depreciation
|$8,822
|$3,758
|$3,307
|$2,932
|$2,632
|$21,451
|Fuel
|$2,426
|$2,498
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,837
|$12,131
|$11,146
|$11,710
|$11,358
|$65,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,944
|Maintenance
|$1,416
|$1,653
|$1,392
|$2,146
|$2,219
|$8,826
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$737
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,309
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,493
|Financing
|$1,300
|$1,046
|$774
|$485
|$175
|$3,780
|Depreciation
|$6,084
|$2,592
|$2,281
|$2,022
|$1,815
|$14,794
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,991
|$8,366
|$7,687
|$8,076
|$7,833
|$44,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$864
|$890
|$918
|$945
|$4,457
|Maintenance
|$1,600
|$1,868
|$1,573
|$2,425
|$2,507
|$9,973
|Repairs
|$527
|$611
|$713
|$833
|$971
|$3,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,479
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,687
|Financing
|$1,469
|$1,182
|$875
|$548
|$198
|$4,271
|Depreciation
|$6,875
|$2,929
|$2,578
|$2,285
|$2,051
|$16,717
|Fuel
|$1,890
|$1,947
|$2,006
|$2,066
|$2,128
|$10,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,680
|$9,454
|$8,686
|$9,126
|$8,851
|$50,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$1,756
|$2,050
|$1,726
|$2,661
|$2,752
|$10,944
|Repairs
|$578
|$671
|$782
|$914
|$1,065
|$4,010
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,623
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,851
|Financing
|$1,612
|$1,297
|$960
|$601
|$217
|$4,687
|Depreciation
|$7,544
|$3,214
|$2,828
|$2,507
|$2,251
|$18,345
|Fuel
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$11,014
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,109
|$10,374
|$9,532
|$10,014
|$9,713
|$55,742
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Acadia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Acadia in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 GMC Acadia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019