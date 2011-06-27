  1. Home
Used 1990 Geo Storm Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2926
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/409.2 mi.285.2/384.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG2926
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4800 rpmno
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5800 rpm125 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room31.9 in.31.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.51.2 in.
Measurements
Length163.4 in.163.4 in.
Curb weight2282 lbs.2282 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.5.2 in.
Height51.1 in.51.1 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Aqua Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright Yellow
  • Black
  • Aqua Metallic
