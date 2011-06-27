2020 Genesis G90 Consumer Reviews
Excellent work, Genesis!
Just got a Porto Red 2020 G90 V8 and love it! Have previously owned a 2011 Genesis V8, a 2015 Equus V8, a 2017 G90 V6 Turbo and a 2019 G70 V6 Turbo. They’ve all been fine cars and performed extremely well but, except for the G70, the styling has been conservative to the point of being almost anonymous. NO MORE! The G90 now has a strong, distinctive visual personality that I really like. This is a powerful, good handling, world class luxury car, not a pretend sport sedan. For me, it’s close to the ideal luxury car because it offers near S-Class quality and capability for $46,000 less (similarly equipped) and, in my opinion, looks better. It definitely does not have the prestige of an S-Class but it’s also not pretentious, which is a plus. Excellent work, Genesis!
It’s the one
The Genesis people have taken all the hustle out of buying additional packages to get your luxury vehicle. It comes packed with function, design and technology. The ride is tireless and very impressively comfortable. Great machine!
Return Engagement
In May of 2017 I purchased a 2017 Genesis G90 5.0 AWD off the showroom floor. Truly loved that car! When I started seeing the 2020 refresh I knew I had to have one. But wanting one and getting one were two different things. First they were sold in Korea and Canada long before I could even order one in the United States. Finally in late January 2020 I was able to order one, Uyuni White with the Beige and Havana Interior. The the COVID 19 pandemic hit and South Korea shut down the Genesis factory. I had actually given up hope of ever getting one but low and behold I finally got my car on May 20th. Even with the COVID scare I went to the dealership and relinquished my 2017 for a brand new 2020 G90. The only thing that got me out of the 2017 G90 5.0 AWD Ultimate was a 2020 G90 5.0 AWD Ultimate. It might be my imagination but the 2020 seems to actually ride better than the 2017. Of course a brand new car will probably always ride better three year old car, everything else being equal. Having said that I loved the 2017 and I love the 2020 for all the same reasons - ultimate luxury, power and coddling interior with lots of features. Really this is a fantastic bargain for the price. Yes $79,000 for a car can hardly be called a bargain unless you compare it to the German top end cars that cost North of $100,000 (usually WAY North!). The 2017 was a fantastic car with no major problems (except for a mass airflow sensor) for 3 years and 32,000 miles and I expect this one will be as trouble free. If it isn't they have a great warranty and free loaner cars along with concierge pick-up and drop-off. I have had a lot of nice cars in my 72 years but the 2017 and now the 2020 rank right up there at the top and I include a couple of German's in my past. These are great cars, at a great price that is not well advertised and most people have no idea what a "Genesis" is. I can't count the number of times I was asked what a Genesis was and who makes it. Even the I got a lot of blank stares with the 2017 and so far I've had two similar experiences with the 2020. Of course with a lot of people staying home the option for questions is much limited. But if the Genesis Division of Hyundai would build stand-alone dealerships and do a little advertising they might actually sell more. In the three years I had the 2017 I only saw two other G90's on the road on in parking lots. So far the only 2020 I've seen is in my garage.
Great vehicle with tremendous value
Been driving from luxury cars to Honda Civic for 40 years . Merely the best car I've ever owned for this price. Feel like I drive space ship.
