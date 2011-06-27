2020 Genesis G90 Consumer Reviews

Mike , 05/31/2020 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

In May of 2017 I purchased a 2017 Genesis G90 5.0 AWD off the showroom floor. Truly loved that car! When I started seeing the 2020 refresh I knew I had to have one. But wanting one and getting one were two different things. First they were sold in Korea and Canada long before I could even order one in the United States. Finally in late January 2020 I was able to order one, Uyuni White with the Beige and Havana Interior. The the COVID 19 pandemic hit and South Korea shut down the Genesis factory. I had actually given up hope of ever getting one but low and behold I finally got my car on May 20th. Even with the COVID scare I went to the dealership and relinquished my 2017 for a brand new 2020 G90. The only thing that got me out of the 2017 G90 5.0 AWD Ultimate was a 2020 G90 5.0 AWD Ultimate. It might be my imagination but the 2020 seems to actually ride better than the 2017. Of course a brand new car will probably always ride better three year old car, everything else being equal. Having said that I loved the 2017 and I love the 2020 for all the same reasons - ultimate luxury, power and coddling interior with lots of features. Really this is a fantastic bargain for the price. Yes $79,000 for a car can hardly be called a bargain unless you compare it to the German top end cars that cost North of $100,000 (usually WAY North!). The 2017 was a fantastic car with no major problems (except for a mass airflow sensor) for 3 years and 32,000 miles and I expect this one will be as trouble free. If it isn't they have a great warranty and free loaner cars along with concierge pick-up and drop-off. I have had a lot of nice cars in my 72 years but the 2017 and now the 2020 rank right up there at the top and I include a couple of German's in my past. These are great cars, at a great price that is not well advertised and most people have no idea what a "Genesis" is. I can't count the number of times I was asked what a Genesis was and who makes it. Even the I got a lot of blank stares with the 2017 and so far I've had two similar experiences with the 2020. Of course with a lot of people staying home the option for questions is much limited. But if the Genesis Division of Hyundai would build stand-alone dealerships and do a little advertising they might actually sell more. In the three years I had the 2017 I only saw two other G90's on the road on in parking lots. So far the only 2020 I've seen is in my garage.