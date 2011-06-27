2019 Genesis G70 Consumer Reviews

BMW move over NewGman , 07/14/2019 3.3T Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful I have purchased German sedans in the past, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. All have been performance versions. 435 M package, E500, S7. A recent test drive of the Genesis G70 left no doubt that this vehicle was superior to it's competitors. Most significant categories that are world class are, engine/transmission performance, features and amenities, and value. Genesis came in over $200 less per month on a lease than a BMW 435 fully equipped. Even if you fully equip a comparable Mercedes, BMW, or Audi you still don't get all the features found in the Genesis. The car is FUN to drive. Mileage on the highway is 29mpg at a steady 80MPH. Laying into the turbo around town drops mpg down to 18. Overall, impressive for a turbo 3.3 liter 6 cylinder. Performance mode is also entertaining, seat boosters tighten, dash turns red, shift points get more aggressive. Launch control is also included for some hooliganism. Diamond pattern stitching on seating is stylish. What might be a shortcoming to some people is tight back seat and a small trunk. Since rear seats fold down an I am driving mostly by myself this is not a concern for me. Genesis has made me overcome my addiction to German engineering. PS Forgot to mention concierge service and zero cost maintenance. Booyah! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic compromise between sport and luxury Cedric , 07/29/2019 3.3T Advanced 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I have been driving a BMW 128i Manual for the last 9 years, a really fun little car. I needed a little more convenience since I am dropping my kids at school every day and wanted more power and some modern features without compromising on the driving dynamics I loved with my BMW. Since the beginning that the G70 (and the Stinger) were announced, I read everything about it and wanted to verify if it was as good as the hype from the reviews. Spoiler alert: it IS. The G70's handling is actually better than my beloved 128i's, the power and the delivery of the 3.3t engine is great and at the same time, the car is plush and all the features are very well designed. It is still a driver's car. Special mention for the gorgeous light grey interior with the Prestige trim, it is stunning and the cabin feels like a special place to spend time during my commute. The Lexicon sound system is brilliant. As others mentioned, the main downside is the rear legroom: there is no question it is tight (but useable). The main negative, in my opinion, is the buying experience since the Genesis network is not ready for prime time and not used to the needs of luxury car buyers. I could not find my exact configuration in my area and the local dealers did not try to help me, I ended up purchasing one out of state and have it shipped from accross the country. **** Update after a year of ownership (9,000 miles): Still very happy, the car is still a joy to drive. materials are holding up well (I have the light grey interior, which is almost white, no jean's discoloration on seats and the soft nappy leather does not crease so far). THe only issue is a creaking noise in the steering column (sounds like a damaged clockspring) that the dealer does not seem to be able to fix (took the car twice). Not a big deal but nagging. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Driving Experience David H , 07/08/2019 2.0T Advanced 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I recently purchased the G70 2.0T Advanced after evaluating a broad range of vehicles (2017 350 IS, 2018 A4, 2018 BMW, Honda, Mazda 6). For my price point of mid/upper 30's, the data (reviews, spec comparisons (hp/torque, safety features, more back seat leg room than IS 350, BMW 430i)), JD Powers, etc), cockpit ergonomics, expected cost of ownership, perks (valet servicing, 5yr/60, Genesis app, Alexa), and the AMAZING driving experience, the G70 became the clear winner. I look forward to the expressway every morning! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worth every dollar PD , 05/24/2019 3.3T Dynamic 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful So I've driven my fair share of cars. I personally owned a Genesis coupe 2.0T, then a G37 , then a mini cooper S. before purchase this i drove 330i, Kia stinger, and MB C300, and honestly not one of them made feel the way i feel about this car. The handling, the 0-06, and my favorite thing, random people telling you how amazing it looks. while the kia stinger is similar to this, the Freebies you get from Genesis are unmatched. 3 years valet service, 3 years connect service(remote start from your phone) and best warranty in car industry. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse