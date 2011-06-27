Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Connect Minivan
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,839*
Total Cash Price
$14,768
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,839*
Total Cash Price
$14,768
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,908*
Total Cash Price
$12,791
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,167*
Total Cash Price
$12,093
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,007*
Total Cash Price
$11,628
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,900*
Total Cash Price
$16,395
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,640*
Total Cash Price
$17,093
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,480*
Total Cash Price
$16,628
Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,908*
Total Cash Price
$12,791
Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,869*
Total Cash Price
$15,582
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,488*
Total Cash Price
$13,023
Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/ Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,389*
Total Cash Price
$14,186
Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,259*
Total Cash Price
$14,535
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,808*
Total Cash Price
$13,954
Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,457*
Total Cash Price
$12,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$1,339
|$605
|$2,186
|$570
|$2,695
|$7,394
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,036
|Financing
|$794
|$639
|$474
|$295
|$108
|$2,309
|Depreciation
|$3,838
|$1,350
|$1,189
|$1,054
|$945
|$8,376
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,956
|$5,974
|$7,423
|$5,709
|$7,777
|$36,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$1,339
|$605
|$2,186
|$570
|$2,695
|$7,394
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,036
|Financing
|$794
|$639
|$474
|$295
|$108
|$2,309
|Depreciation
|$3,838
|$1,350
|$1,189
|$1,054
|$945
|$8,376
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,956
|$5,974
|$7,423
|$5,709
|$7,777
|$36,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$1,159
|$524
|$1,893
|$494
|$2,334
|$6,404
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$898
|Financing
|$688
|$553
|$410
|$255
|$94
|$2,000
|Depreciation
|$3,324
|$1,169
|$1,030
|$913
|$818
|$7,255
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,623
|$5,174
|$6,430
|$4,945
|$6,736
|$31,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$1,096
|$495
|$1,790
|$467
|$2,207
|$6,055
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$849
|Financing
|$650
|$523
|$388
|$241
|$88
|$1,891
|Depreciation
|$3,143
|$1,106
|$973
|$863
|$774
|$6,859
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,153
|$4,892
|$6,079
|$4,675
|$6,369
|$30,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$3,679
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$476
|$1,721
|$449
|$2,122
|$5,822
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$652
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$816
|Financing
|$625
|$503
|$373
|$232
|$85
|$1,818
|Depreciation
|$3,022
|$1,063
|$936
|$830
|$744
|$6,595
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,839
|$4,704
|$5,845
|$4,495
|$6,124
|$29,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$5,187
|Maintenance
|$1,486
|$671
|$2,427
|$633
|$2,992
|$8,209
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,151
|Financing
|$881
|$709
|$526
|$327
|$120
|$2,563
|Depreciation
|$4,261
|$1,499
|$1,320
|$1,170
|$1,049
|$9,299
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,053
|$6,633
|$8,241
|$6,338
|$8,635
|$40,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$1,549
|$700
|$2,530
|$660
|$3,119
|$8,558
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$958
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,200
|Financing
|$919
|$739
|$548
|$341
|$125
|$2,672
|Depreciation
|$4,442
|$1,563
|$1,376
|$1,220
|$1,094
|$9,695
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,523
|$6,915
|$8,592
|$6,608
|$9,002
|$42,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,261
|Maintenance
|$1,507
|$681
|$2,461
|$642
|$3,034
|$8,325
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$932
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,167
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$533
|$332
|$122
|$2,600
|Depreciation
|$4,321
|$1,520
|$1,338
|$1,187
|$1,064
|$9,431
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,210
|$6,727
|$8,358
|$6,428
|$8,757
|$41,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$1,159
|$524
|$1,893
|$494
|$2,334
|$6,404
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$898
|Financing
|$688
|$553
|$410
|$255
|$94
|$2,000
|Depreciation
|$3,324
|$1,169
|$1,030
|$913
|$818
|$7,255
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,623
|$5,174
|$6,430
|$4,945
|$6,736
|$31,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$1,412
|$638
|$2,306
|$602
|$2,843
|$7,801
|Repairs
|$627
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,344
|Taxes & Fees
|$874
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,093
|Financing
|$838
|$674
|$500
|$311
|$114
|$2,436
|Depreciation
|$4,049
|$1,424
|$1,254
|$1,112
|$997
|$8,837
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,504
|$6,303
|$7,832
|$6,023
|$8,206
|$38,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$800
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,120
|Maintenance
|$1,180
|$533
|$1,928
|$503
|$2,377
|$6,521
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$827
|$964
|$3,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$730
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$914
|Financing
|$700
|$563
|$418
|$260
|$95
|$2,036
|Depreciation
|$3,385
|$1,191
|$1,048
|$930
|$833
|$7,386
|Fuel
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,670
|$7,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,780
|$5,268
|$6,546
|$5,034
|$6,859
|$32,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/ Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$4,488
|Maintenance
|$1,286
|$581
|$2,100
|$548
|$2,589
|$7,103
|Repairs
|$571
|$661
|$772
|$900
|$1,050
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$996
|Financing
|$763
|$614
|$455
|$283
|$104
|$2,218
|Depreciation
|$3,687
|$1,297
|$1,142
|$1,013
|$908
|$8,046
|Fuel
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$8,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,564
|$5,739
|$7,131
|$5,484
|$7,471
|$35,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$4,599
|Maintenance
|$1,318
|$595
|$2,151
|$561
|$2,653
|$7,278
|Repairs
|$585
|$678
|$791
|$923
|$1,076
|$4,053
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,020
|Financing
|$781
|$629
|$466
|$290
|$106
|$2,273
|Depreciation
|$3,778
|$1,329
|$1,170
|$1,038
|$930
|$8,244
|Fuel
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$8,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,799
|$5,880
|$7,306
|$5,619
|$7,655
|$36,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$908
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$571
|$2,065
|$539
|$2,546
|$6,986
|Repairs
|$562
|$650
|$760
|$886
|$1,033
|$3,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$782
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$979
|Financing
|$750
|$604
|$448
|$278
|$102
|$2,182
|Depreciation
|$3,626
|$1,276
|$1,123
|$996
|$893
|$7,914
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,789
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,407
|$5,645
|$7,014
|$5,394
|$7,349
|$34,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Transit Connect Minivan Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$3,863
|Maintenance
|$1,107
|$500
|$1,807
|$471
|$2,228
|$6,113
|Repairs
|$491
|$569
|$665
|$775
|$904
|$3,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$685
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$857
|Financing
|$656
|$528
|$392
|$244
|$89
|$1,909
|Depreciation
|$3,173
|$1,116
|$983
|$872
|$781
|$6,925
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,231
|$4,939
|$6,137
|$4,720
|$6,430
|$30,457
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Transit Connect
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Transit Connect in Virginia is:not available
