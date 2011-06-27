2020 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

NewRangerfan , 07/05/2020 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

It’s been a month since I took delivery of a Lariat Crew Cab 4x2 and thought I’d write some first impressions before I forget. I’ve owned Platinum versions of the F150 and most recently the lowest model XL std cab version. This appears to meet all I was asking for. A decent size small bed, room for 4 adults to sit comfortably, the latest safety tech and nice styling. One positive surprise was finding Bridgestone dueler tires as std. These are much better than the crap tires that came with every F150 I bought. The big negative was an obvious fitment issue with the hood and left fender. It overhangs the fender by a quarter inch with uneven gaps along both sides. Either the fender was installed incorrectly, the hood or both. Otherwise the paint and other exterior badging etc looks great. The sticker did not show any Bed liner so I was less than thrilled to find a plastic dropin bed with huge round cutouts for access to tie down hooks. That’s getting removed and a spray on liner put down which in my opinion should be the standard for all beds. The location of the tie down hooks is another concern. The back of a short bed need tie downs close to the back wall so you can secure the bottom of ladders from tipping out. Interior finish is nice, seats are comfortable and the dash laid out in a logical manner. I was disappointed to find manual seat back adjustments and manual steering wheel adjustment. I hoped the upscale Lariat version would have a power adjusted steering wheel with an easy access feature that comes with the F150 since it’s a smaller interior and tight fit getting into. That actually is a bigger issue. The rubber seal at the door pillar is now shredded with a large hole in it. Part of the issue is the pillar and seal location and the other is the seal is very flimsy rubber that tears easily. The dealer has agreed to replace it, just waiting for the replacement part to arrive. I’m in central Florida where the roads are level and smooth so no ride issues here. The engine seems well matched for the size of the truck which is an improvement over the F150 with the 6 cylinder Ecobust engine, Time will tell if the fuel economy meets expectations. Update 4 days later. Surprise! The Radio is not an HD model so you can’t get the extra stations on them. Sound quality is also below average. I’m finding the location of the headlight controls is poor. I keep hitting with my knee as I get in and out which changes the setting, there isn’t much resistance between settings so all it takes is a slight bump. The Driver Assist Lane Keeping function is sporadic. Driving north on one street it works fine but when I come back driving South on the same street it turns itself off. It doesn’t work at all on another local street that’s clearly marked with lines. I realized it only works above 40mph so it doesn’t even turn on when the system recognizes the speed limit is under 40. The good news is the system does recognize curbs when parking even though it’s a tall vehicle with lots of clearance. I wish my low sports car would do that. An open question... if and when the software is updated will my truck get it automatically? Do I have to pay extra for any updates? One more update. The dealer agreed to swap out the bed liner and do a spray liner. They dropped off a loaner which is an XLT version extended cab. Good news is the dash display is better with a dedicated tachometer and speedometer. There’s a small center screen with variable data that makes much more sense than the layout for the Lariat. Bad news, this truck has the same hood / fender figment issues. Apparently there’s a manufacturing flaw they’re repeating fairly consistently.