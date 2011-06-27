2020 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews
One month review
It’s been a month since I took delivery of a Lariat Crew Cab 4x2 and thought I’d write some first impressions before I forget. I’ve owned Platinum versions of the F150 and most recently the lowest model XL std cab version. This appears to meet all I was asking for. A decent size small bed, room for 4 adults to sit comfortably, the latest safety tech and nice styling. One positive surprise was finding Bridgestone dueler tires as std. These are much better than the crap tires that came with every F150 I bought. The big negative was an obvious fitment issue with the hood and left fender. It overhangs the fender by a quarter inch with uneven gaps along both sides. Either the fender was installed incorrectly, the hood or both. Otherwise the paint and other exterior badging etc looks great. The sticker did not show any Bed liner so I was less than thrilled to find a plastic dropin bed with huge round cutouts for access to tie down hooks. That’s getting removed and a spray on liner put down which in my opinion should be the standard for all beds. The location of the tie down hooks is another concern. The back of a short bed need tie downs close to the back wall so you can secure the bottom of ladders from tipping out. Interior finish is nice, seats are comfortable and the dash laid out in a logical manner. I was disappointed to find manual seat back adjustments and manual steering wheel adjustment. I hoped the upscale Lariat version would have a power adjusted steering wheel with an easy access feature that comes with the F150 since it’s a smaller interior and tight fit getting into. That actually is a bigger issue. The rubber seal at the door pillar is now shredded with a large hole in it. Part of the issue is the pillar and seal location and the other is the seal is very flimsy rubber that tears easily. The dealer has agreed to replace it, just waiting for the replacement part to arrive. I’m in central Florida where the roads are level and smooth so no ride issues here. The engine seems well matched for the size of the truck which is an improvement over the F150 with the 6 cylinder Ecobust engine, Time will tell if the fuel economy meets expectations. Update 4 days later. Surprise! The Radio is not an HD model so you can’t get the extra stations on them. Sound quality is also below average. I’m finding the location of the headlight controls is poor. I keep hitting with my knee as I get in and out which changes the setting, there isn’t much resistance between settings so all it takes is a slight bump. The Driver Assist Lane Keeping function is sporadic. Driving north on one street it works fine but when I come back driving South on the same street it turns itself off. It doesn’t work at all on another local street that’s clearly marked with lines. I realized it only works above 40mph so it doesn’t even turn on when the system recognizes the speed limit is under 40. The good news is the system does recognize curbs when parking even though it’s a tall vehicle with lots of clearance. I wish my low sports car would do that. An open question... if and when the software is updated will my truck get it automatically? Do I have to pay extra for any updates? One more update. The dealer agreed to swap out the bed liner and do a spray liner. They dropped off a loaner which is an XLT version extended cab. Good news is the dash display is better with a dedicated tachometer and speedometer. There’s a small center screen with variable data that makes much more sense than the layout for the Lariat. Bad news, this truck has the same hood / fender figment issues. Apparently there’s a manufacturing flaw they’re repeating fairly consistently.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Ranger in Pennsylvania
Very satisfied after eight months with a new Ranger Lariat. Accommodating interior, strong engine, quiet ride, excellent mileage. Good looks, lots of positive comments from those who see it.
Rides like a truck
I love it, it rides like a truck should. So far everything has worked as expected. Mileage is running around 24 MPG on medium trips, good power for it's size. I got the sport package (18 inch wheels) and I may have to buy a stool to get up in the bed. I am a short old man:)
Better than I expected
My Harley truck was stolen and then totaled Replacing it with new one was too expensive so I got the new Ranger It has more power than I expected and the features are excellent
Love my Ranger
Traded my 2016 Wrangler 2 door for my Lariat 4 door FX4 It's every thing I hoped for as far as quality and dependability I've come to expect from the Ford brand. Downside, it is pricey, but isn't everything anymore.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related 2020 Ford Ranger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ram 3500
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Ram 3500 2019
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Ranger
- 2020 1500