Used 2003 Ford Ranger Tremor Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
485 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3313 lbs.
Gross weight4940 lbs.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure16.6 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5885 lbs.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
