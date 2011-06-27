  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1992 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Ranger Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Ranger
Overview
See Ranger Inventory
See Ranger Inventory
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG222018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg18/24 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/520.0 mi.293.4/391.2 mi.260.8/342.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.16.3 gal.16.3 gal.
Combined MPG222018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm100 hp @ 4600 rpm100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.0 in.107.9 in.113.9 in.
Length193.0 in.176.5 in.188.5 in.
Width66.8 in.66.8 in.66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Bright Aqua
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Vermillion
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
See Ranger InventorySee Ranger InventorySee Ranger Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Ranger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles