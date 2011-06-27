Used 2003 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
Surprisingly an excellent car
I never had much faith in ford. I tend to like the Japanese and German automobiles. I have owned 2 Taurus and 2 Explorers. I was in a position where I needed a car. This little mustang ended up being in my price range. Purchased at 153k mi this car performs quite well. I travel regularly from California to Las Vegas and Arizona. This car 6k mi and a month and half later, it has not let me down. It's cheap to fill up and averages 28.4 mpg Hwy and 24.1 City. Tho it lacks the power I'm use to in my bmw it compensates for it in fuel cost & gas mileage. Very fun to drive and handles quite well for an American car.
Mach 1 of a kind
I'm the second owner of my Mach 1, and I've had it for nearly 6 years with very little trouble. The only thing I had to do to the engine, was changing out the thermostat housing after it sat in the garage all winter. Brakes are very expensive, due to its exclusive brake/suspension package, and they were tough for me to change, probably easy for somebody who does brakes a lot. The only big problem I had with her, was my transmission's overdrive going out twice. This was due to the 4:10 rear end that the previous owner had in it....luckily it was a warranty repair and only $100 out of my pocket. Other than that, it's the best handling stang ever made, and blows the doors off z28 and t/a's
2003 Mustang Convertible STD
This is the 2nd Mustang I have owned, the first being a 01 Mustang Conv. It's simply the best 4 seater convertible for the money. The car looks great with the top down and the auto top is easy to use and opens quickly. It has enough power to be fun but not dangerous. It's a solid smooth ride which is exceptional for convertibles.
Sonic Blue GT
Bought this car in June 05 with 12k miles. Now has 115K miles. Mildly modded with CAI, exhaust, short shifter, MACH1 shocks, Ford C-Springs, white face gauges. Only repairs are front brake calipers (self-inflicted SCCA racing casualty) and alternator and battery...and four sets of tires. Consistently gets 25-26 mpg on highway. I want to get a new car but can't find anything that I like better than this one.
great
The ford mustang is my first car and i needed to have it because i was brought up with one. My mom had an 82 mustang, it lasted 17 years before it bit the big one. The GT mustang is great. I only have one problem, i think that the interior design could be a little better. But otherwise its the best car i have ever seen and i love cars. You should really get one, there great.
