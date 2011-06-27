2019 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews
A spacious and comfortable cruiser
I have owned my current Fusion for about two months and I love it. I purchased an SE with the Appearance package, which adds fog lights, 18” painted alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and an upgraded cloth/vinyl interior. For 2019, the 1.5L Ecoboost engine is standard in the SE and I find it to be more than adequate for my needs, providing plenty of power for city driving as well as highway driving. I love having the paddle shifters, although I haven’t done much “sport mode” driving with them, I do use them regularly to force a downshift when engine revs are low. I find the ride to be very comfortable with supportive front seats and a very quiet interior. For 2019, Ford added the co-pilot 360 package to all Fusions, adding blind spot notifications, front collision warning, rain sensing wipers and auto high beam headlights. The telematic modem not only enables and in vehicle hotspot but paired with the FordPass app, enables you to lock, unlock and remotely start the vehicle, using your phone.
One of the best rentals
I travel a lot and of course drive a lot of rentals I wanted to take some time to let you know this is one of the best sedans I have driven for 2019. The reviewer compares it to the Accord, 6 and Camry I put it more on par with the Kia Optima which this car matches in value and tech but the fusion blows it away in performance even the base model. I can't get over how roomy and comfortable it feels in the front, as for the tech features when you pick up a rental you have to set it all up sometimes this takes a few minutes sometimes 20 minutes the fusion is very user friendly on the tech side. The Camry although reliable and with excellent exterior design feels so blocky and cheap on the inside performance also sucks unless your get the expensive xsc model. If you are thinking of buying a good daily driver this sedan should be a serious contender on your list.
I love my S!
Sure, I could have paid a little more for another model, but the S model is more than adequate to get me from a to b and it has almost all of the safety features that a more expensive model has. While the pick up is not the greatest, it most definitely holds it own on the open road. I am more than pleased with my choice, the car is classy looking, turns a lot of heads and is just a joy to drive. My favorite feature is the reactive head lights, simply genius. I highly recommend!
This is my 2nd ford fusion and still in love
Had a 2014 ford fusion loved it but wanted something different so traded in for a VW Passat in 2016. A few months ago I traded that off for a new 2019 ford fusion SE. I drive a lot of different cars for work and I can say the ford fusion is the best in its class
The smoothest car for 2019
This is a great car. I bought the se EcoBoost n love it. The velocity blue is amazing with the black rims....
