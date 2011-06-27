2019 Ford Flex Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Flex Wagon
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,897*
Total Cash Price
$46,651
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,897*
Total Cash Price
$46,651
SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,879*
Total Cash Price
$40,406
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,050*
Total Cash Price
$38,202
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,500*
Total Cash Price
$51,794
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,163*
Total Cash Price
$36,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$5,108
|Maintenance
|$191
|$629
|$422
|$2,193
|$2,464
|$5,898
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,927
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,160
|Financing
|$2,510
|$2,017
|$1,494
|$935
|$338
|$7,292
|Depreciation
|$17,187
|$2,385
|$2,257
|$2,644
|$2,506
|$26,979
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,891
|$8,263
|$7,676
|$9,618
|$9,450
|$59,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$5,108
|Maintenance
|$191
|$629
|$422
|$2,193
|$2,464
|$5,898
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,927
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,160
|Financing
|$2,510
|$2,017
|$1,494
|$935
|$338
|$7,292
|Depreciation
|$17,187
|$2,385
|$2,257
|$2,644
|$2,506
|$26,979
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,891
|$8,263
|$7,676
|$9,618
|$9,450
|$59,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Flex Wagon SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$883
|$915
|$947
|$4,424
|Maintenance
|$165
|$545
|$365
|$1,900
|$2,134
|$5,108
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$354
|$519
|$1,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,669
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,871
|Financing
|$2,174
|$1,747
|$1,294
|$810
|$293
|$6,316
|Depreciation
|$14,886
|$2,066
|$1,955
|$2,290
|$2,170
|$23,367
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,559
|$7,157
|$6,648
|$8,330
|$8,185
|$51,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$865
|$895
|$4,183
|Maintenance
|$156
|$515
|$345
|$1,796
|$2,018
|$4,830
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,578
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,769
|Financing
|$2,055
|$1,652
|$1,223
|$765
|$277
|$5,972
|Depreciation
|$14,074
|$1,953
|$1,848
|$2,165
|$2,052
|$22,093
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,383
|$6,766
|$6,286
|$7,876
|$7,739
|$49,050
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$5,671
|Maintenance
|$212
|$698
|$468
|$2,435
|$2,735
|$6,548
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,139
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,398
|Financing
|$2,786
|$2,239
|$1,658
|$1,038
|$375
|$8,096
|Depreciation
|$19,082
|$2,648
|$2,506
|$2,936
|$2,782
|$29,953
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,635
|$9,173
|$8,522
|$10,678
|$10,492
|$66,500
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$832
|$861
|$4,022
|Maintenance
|$150
|$495
|$332
|$1,727
|$1,940
|$4,644
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,517
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,976
|$1,588
|$1,176
|$736
|$266
|$5,742
|Depreciation
|$13,533
|$1,878
|$1,777
|$2,082
|$1,973
|$21,243
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,599
|$6,506
|$6,044
|$7,573
|$7,441
|$47,163
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Flex in Virginia is:not available
