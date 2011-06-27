Used 2016 Ford Flex Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Flex Wagon
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,689*
Total Cash Price
$25,659
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,689*
Total Cash Price
$25,659
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,305*
Total Cash Price
$22,224
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,550*
Total Cash Price
$20,204
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,052*
Total Cash Price
$21,012
SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,946*
Total Cash Price
$28,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$2,339
|$1,008
|$1,006
|$210
|$3,049
|$7,612
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,109
|$822
|$514
|$185
|$4,011
|Depreciation
|$5,922
|$2,490
|$2,189
|$1,942
|$1,742
|$14,286
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,670
|$8,472
|$8,082
|$6,953
|$9,511
|$47,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,058
|Maintenance
|$2,339
|$1,008
|$1,006
|$210
|$3,049
|$7,612
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,109
|$822
|$514
|$185
|$4,011
|Depreciation
|$5,922
|$2,490
|$2,189
|$1,942
|$1,742
|$14,286
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,670
|$8,472
|$8,082
|$6,953
|$9,511
|$47,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$928
|$4,381
|Maintenance
|$2,026
|$873
|$871
|$182
|$2,641
|$6,593
|Repairs
|$476
|$551
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,416
|Financing
|$1,196
|$960
|$712
|$446
|$161
|$3,474
|Depreciation
|$5,129
|$2,157
|$1,896
|$1,682
|$1,509
|$12,374
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,706
|$7,338
|$7,000
|$6,023
|$8,238
|$41,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$3,983
|Maintenance
|$1,842
|$794
|$792
|$165
|$2,401
|$5,994
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,287
|Financing
|$1,087
|$873
|$647
|$405
|$146
|$3,158
|Depreciation
|$4,663
|$1,961
|$1,724
|$1,529
|$1,372
|$11,249
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,551
|$6,671
|$6,364
|$5,475
|$7,489
|$37,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$4,142
|Maintenance
|$1,916
|$826
|$824
|$172
|$2,497
|$6,234
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,338
|Financing
|$1,130
|$908
|$673
|$421
|$152
|$3,284
|Depreciation
|$4,850
|$2,039
|$1,793
|$1,590
|$1,427
|$11,699
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,013
|$6,938
|$6,619
|$5,694
|$7,789
|$39,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Flex Wagon SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$2,597
|$1,120
|$1,117
|$233
|$3,385
|$8,452
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,555
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,815
|Financing
|$1,533
|$1,231
|$912
|$571
|$206
|$4,453
|Depreciation
|$6,575
|$2,765
|$2,431
|$2,156
|$1,935
|$15,861
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,287
|$9,406
|$8,973
|$7,720
|$10,559
|$52,946
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Flex
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Flex in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Ford Flex info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019