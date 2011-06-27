  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fiesta
  4. Used 2012 Ford Fiesta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Fiesta
More about the 2012 Fiesta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,670
See Fiesta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,670
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Winter Packageyes
Super Fuel Economy Package (SFE)yes
Moon & Mood Packageyes
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Metallic Interior Accessory Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Rapid Spec 203Ayes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
SIRIUS Satellite and Ambient Lighting Packageyes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Illuminated Interior Accessory Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,670
40 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,670
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Rear Carpet Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,670
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Fiesta Tattoo Graphic Packageyes
Power Moonroofyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Front track57.7 in.
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight2578 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width67.8 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Black
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Lime Squeeze Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Violet Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone w/Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black w/Blue Accent, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,670
P185/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,670
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Fiesta Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles