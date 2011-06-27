  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2012 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Engine TypeDieselDieselDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating556
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
part time 4WDyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
manual locking hubsnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.37.5 gal.37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Torque800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l6.7 l6.7 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 2800 rpm400 hp @ 2800 rpm400 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves323232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeDieselDieselDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesno
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesno
traction controlyesyesyes
3 front headrestsnonoyes
Front center 3-point beltnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Snow Plow Packageyesyesyes
Lariat Interior Packageyesnono
Lariat Ultimate Packageyesnono
Chrome Packageyesnono
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Camper Packageyesyesyes
King Ranch Chrome Packagenoyesno
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsnonoyes
XLT Discountnonoyes
XL Value Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
9 total speakersyesyesno
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
leather trim on center consoleyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
digital keypad power door locksyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyesnono
Navigation System w/Audiophile Sound Systemyesyesno
All-Weather Floor Matsyesnono
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Upfitter Switchesyesyesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryesnono
Cloth Front 40/Mini-Console/40 Seatsnonoyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatnonoyes
SYNCnonoyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player and Clocknonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
premium leatheryesyesno
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
driver cooled seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
passenger cooled seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Rear head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Drop-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Bed Matyesyesyes
LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyesnono
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyesnono
Tailgate Assist Stepyesyesyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyesnoyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesyesno
Gooseneck Hitch Kityesyesyes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Wheel Coversnonoyes
Power Equipment Groupnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Front track74.8 in.74.8 in.74.8 in.
Gross weight13300 lbs.13300 lbs.13300 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees19.8 degrees19.8 degrees
Maximum payload5260 lbs.5260 lbs.5260 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees18.3 degrees18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.263.0 in.263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity17500 lbs.17500 lbs.17500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.79.7 in.79.7 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.96.0 in.96.0 in.
Rear track75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black
  • Tuxedo Black/Sterling Gray
  • Black Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black
  • Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Adobe, leather
  • King Ranch Chaparral, premium leather
  • Steel, vinyl
  • Steel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,865
Starting MSRP
$63,845
Starting MSRP
$49,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
