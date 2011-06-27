Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

1999 Ford F-350 with7.3L power stroke diesel Josiah , 08/26/2015 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Great truck, about the only week spot is the transmission, the manual 6 speed is great but the automatic 4 speed isnt super, great cabin room and comfort, almost no blind spots, and awesome traction.baught the truck with 190,000 miles for $12,500 and I get on average about 15-16 mpg on rough mountain roads. 17-19 on highway. And the truck is higher off the ground so 100% stock I'd probably get about 19-21mpg highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

F350 Crew-Cab 4WD Dually hpbarnett , 05/31/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We used this with the Power-Stroke Diesel to pull a horse-trailer which weighs 10,000 lbs. loaded. An excellent tow rig with loads of room! Would purchase again.

What a great truck alexborsberry , 01/03/2015 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this truck. I have the 7.3 and it is amazing. It's easy to work on , never lets me down. I could go on forever. This is a great truck!!!!

well built truck dozer , 10/20/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 1999 f350 2wd 4 door and it is the best truck i have ever bought. i get average of 18 mpg and i have an edge programmer and i pull all the time when i pull i get about 15 mpg i have 275,000 and i change the oil every 10,000 miles . it is very reliable and im looking to replace it when it hits 300,000 miles i just want to up grade to a newer truck and i want a 4wd truck. it only uses 2 qts every 10,000 miles cant ask for a better truck. ford is built tough .