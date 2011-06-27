  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford F-250 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Combined MPG1414no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)483.6/632.4 mi.483.6/632.4 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.37.2 gal.37.2 gal.
Combined MPG1414no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l5.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono36.9 in.
Rear leg roomnono29.5 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.213.3 in.235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.8800 lbs.
Height71.0 in.71.0 in.74.0 in.
Maximum payload4045.0 lbs.4045.0 lbs.4025.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.133.0 in.155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
