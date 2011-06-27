Used 2001 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews
2001 F-150 XLT SCrew, 4x4, AT, 5.4 Triton.
I bought this truck used in 2011 with 185K on the odometer. It needed shocks and tires, also went through and did brakes, fluids and rebuilt the front end with Moog parts. Very happy with the truck and paid $5k for it. I expect to get 250K out of this truck without any issues. Front seat pad needs replaced, but that is expected.
Excellent Truck
I am the second owner of my truck. Bought at 100k miles in 2007 and now has 224k on odometer but closer to 230k miles since I have had over sized tires since purchased. Only had one problem, the master window switch went out, other than that just basic maintenance items. Motor and tranny are original (5.4L V8 & 4 Speed Auto). It's seen a lot of dirt and towing miles and she has performed flawlessly. It's comfortable to drive for long trips. If you keep up the basic maintenance, it'll keep you on the road. Couldn't ask for a better truck!
Best truck I have ever owned.
I bought the 2001 XLT, 2WD, 4.2, 5 speed in 2004. It's now 2017 and this truck still runs like a clock at 190k miles. The only thing I have ever done is change the oil, and air filter, plus other regular maintenance. This truck owes me nothing, and has paid for itself. I did put new plugs in it at around 100k , new ball joints and all tie rod ends in at around 150k. I get 15mpg city, and 19mpg highway. It is starting to look old-school, so, I priced new trucks, but they offer the same fuel mileage. I have decided to keep what I have paid-off years ago, it only costs me fuel and nickel-and-dime maintenance. The engine and 5speed manual tranny sound like they are new still. The headlights are starting to fog over after 16 years, so I'm going to have to spend $38 on a restore kit. I know that tomorrow I can jump in this truck and drive across the country if I had to, and there would be no issues.
99 F150 4x4 Lariat
I bought my '99 F150 5.4l used with 48k. I have had it in the shop 2x - bad coil and a bad idler sensor. It now has 130 k miles and I am still pleased. What I like most is that it is comfortable to drive, and drives well. I also like the drive mode selector on the dash, it goes from 4x2 to 4x4 immediately; it's saved me in mid-fish tail a couple of times. Also whether 4x4 low or 4x4 high, when engaged in the front axle is locked in; both wheels are turning all the time, I've seen enough to know GM uses an open front axle by default in 4x4 high; good for driving on wet roads, bad for poor traction situations. I'll get another one when this one needs replacing.
First Pick-up, can't go wrong
I have a 2001 F-150 4.2L 6-cyl. My dad bought it in 2002 with about 15,000 miles on it. He ran it for 12 years loaded with all of his work equipment, which was a pretty heavy load. When I got it about 2 months ago it had 285,000 miles on it. As of now it has almost 289,000 miles on it and I'm confident I can get it to 350,000 miles easy. Original engine and tranny. The only things that have been replaced is the rotors, oil pump, drive shaft, and basic maintenance. Last month I ran it into a guide rail and other than a broken headlight and a bent bumper it was fine. I rely on this truck to get me to work and college on a daily basis. Very sturdy and reliable.
