Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews
my sport trac 2001
I purchased my Sport Trac used, it had 36,000 miles when i got it. It has over a hundred thousand now. I have had it for about 6 years and I love it.I have hauled everything I needed to haul on it.I have the roll down window, I just stick lumber right through the window if it is too long for the bed.I have had very little repair over the years and it still looks and runs great. I love the body style and it is a rugged little truck.I look forward to at least 6 more years with it.My truck is an automatic, this site did not give me the option to pick auto trans.
This is a real Ford truck
Solid reliability. All the known bugs with the vehicle have been eradicated (tranny 2-3 flare, PCV vacuum hose...etc) I have a programmer for mine that reprogrammed the tranny. A little searching on the 'net will help you fix any problem, for ANY vehicle. There are a few whiners on here who have taken one problem and turned it into a complaint forum. One or two problems do not make a bad vehicle! If you have vibrations, try checking your wheel balance! A leaking tranny is NOT a common problem, I suggest you take care of your vehicle a little better. I've had this truck for a number of years and I haul a 25' camper with it. Never had any major issues with it. Engine runs smoothly @ 100K
190,000 miles later
tTansmission took me to 168,000 miles. Vehicle brought home garage doors lumber, tvs, bicycles, well you get the picture. Son now has it at school. Not a rattle or a hitch except the lousy gas mileage. Love this thing want 400,000 out of it. Very little maintenance
Transmission problems
The SportTrac is a decent vehicle and served me well over a five year period. The truck's versatility and mix of luxury and ruggedness allowed it to handle most situations well. The windshield is prone to cracking when operating the defrosters in cold weather. There are a few sensors that have a tendency to fail. However, my biggest issue with the truck came at 95,000 miles when the automatic transmission ceased to function. The truck was well maintained, so the failure was quite a surprise. After much research, and expense, I found that this was common among these trucks. The automatic transmission has design flaws. Beware the blinking "O/D Off" light of death.
210,000---Need I say more
210,000 miles has not broke down once! No motor problems at all. Now that I wrote this review it will probably break down---right! (Actually I am knocking on wood). I think I have been very lucky with this truck. Do and would recommend to anyone.
