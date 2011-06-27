Used 1990 Ford Aerostar Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Measurements
Height72.9 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Length190.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Curb weight3284 lbs.
