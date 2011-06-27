2020 FIAT 500L Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
500L Wagon
Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,589*
Total Cash Price
$24,114
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,830*
Total Cash Price
$32,388
Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,832*
Total Cash Price
$23,641
Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,343*
Total Cash Price
$33,334
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 500L Wagon Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$3,884
|Maintenance
|$73
|$255
|$602
|$1,528
|$1,011
|$3,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$432
|$665
|$1,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,296
|$1,043
|$772
|$482
|$175
|$3,770
|Depreciation
|$8,082
|$1,938
|$1,834
|$2,152
|$2,037
|$16,044
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,976
|$5,786
|$5,837
|$7,305
|$6,683
|$38,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 500L Wagon Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,043
|$1,078
|$1,117
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$99
|$343
|$808
|$2,052
|$1,358
|$4,659
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$581
|$893
|$1,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,741
|$1,402
|$1,037
|$648
|$236
|$5,064
|Depreciation
|$10,856
|$2,603
|$2,463
|$2,891
|$2,736
|$21,549
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,429
|$7,772
|$7,841
|$9,812
|$8,976
|$51,830
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 500L Wagon Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$3,808
|Maintenance
|$72
|$250
|$590
|$1,498
|$991
|$3,401
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$424
|$652
|$1,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,235
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,023
|$757
|$473
|$172
|$3,696
|Depreciation
|$7,924
|$1,900
|$1,798
|$2,110
|$1,997
|$15,729
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,722
|$5,673
|$5,723
|$7,162
|$6,552
|$37,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 500L Wagon Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,149
|$5,369
|Maintenance
|$102
|$353
|$832
|$2,112
|$1,397
|$4,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$598
|$919
|$1,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,510
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,741
|Financing
|$1,792
|$1,442
|$1,067
|$667
|$243
|$5,211
|Depreciation
|$11,173
|$2,679
|$2,535
|$2,975
|$2,816
|$22,178
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,938
|$7,999
|$8,069
|$10,098
|$9,238
|$53,343
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 500L
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 FIAT 500L in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 FIAT 500L info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500
- 2019 FIAT 500L
- 2019 500L
- FIAT 500 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 FIAT 500L
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2019 500L
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Kia Soul EV 2019
- Kia Soul 2020
- 2019 Golf Alltrack