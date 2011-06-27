Used 2017 FIAT 500L Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
500L Wagon
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,523*
Total Cash Price
$14,552
Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,213*
Total Cash Price
$14,843
Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,297*
Total Cash Price
$19,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 500L Wagon Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$3,818
|Maintenance
|$359
|$2,077
|$620
|$1,547
|$1,796
|$6,399
|Repairs
|$396
|$604
|$653
|$703
|$757
|$3,113
|Taxes & Fees
|$804
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$968
|Financing
|$783
|$629
|$466
|$291
|$106
|$2,275
|Depreciation
|$3,698
|$1,597
|$1,405
|$1,245
|$1,118
|$9,063
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,433
|$7,413
|$5,724
|$6,442
|$6,511
|$34,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 500L Wagon Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$825
|$3,894
|Maintenance
|$366
|$2,119
|$632
|$1,578
|$1,832
|$6,527
|Repairs
|$404
|$616
|$666
|$717
|$772
|$3,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$820
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$987
|Financing
|$799
|$642
|$475
|$297
|$108
|$2,321
|Depreciation
|$3,772
|$1,629
|$1,433
|$1,270
|$1,140
|$9,244
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,602
|$7,561
|$5,838
|$6,571
|$6,641
|$35,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 500L Wagon Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,108
|$5,231
|Maintenance
|$492
|$2,845
|$849
|$2,119
|$2,461
|$8,767
|Repairs
|$543
|$827
|$895
|$963
|$1,037
|$4,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,101
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,326
|Financing
|$1,073
|$862
|$638
|$399
|$145
|$3,117
|Depreciation
|$5,066
|$2,188
|$1,925
|$1,706
|$1,532
|$12,416
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,553
|$10,156
|$7,842
|$8,826
|$8,920
|$47,297
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 FIAT 500L in Virginia is:not available
