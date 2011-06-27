  1. Home
Used 2015 FIAT 500L Features & Specs

More about the 2015 500L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg25/33 mpg25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.330.0/435.6 mi.330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG252828
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l1.4 l1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Quick Order Package 23Jyesnono
Lounge Collection 6yesnono
Lounge Collection 4yesnono
Lounge Collection 5yesnono
Lounge Collection 2yesnono
Lounge Collection 3yesnono
Lounge Collection 1yesnono
Easy Collection 5noyesno
Easy Collection 4noyesno
Quick Order Package 23Dnoyesno
Easy Collection 3noyesno
Easy Collection 2noyesno
Quick Order Package 21Dnoyesno
Easy Collection 1noyesno
Quick Order Package 22Anonoyes
Quick Order Package 21Anonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Climate controlyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Light Gray/Gray Seatsyesnono
Beige/Gray Seatsyesnono
Nero/Rosso Seatsnonoyes
Nero/Grigio Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
premium clothnoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Length166.5 in.166.5 in.166.5 in.
Curb weight3251 lbs.3203 lbs.3203 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.3 cu.ft.21.3 cu.ft.21.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.120.1 cu.ft.120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.69.8 in.69.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Chiaro
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Nero
  • Rosso
  • Blu Chiaro
  • Mocha Latte
  • Rosso Perla
  • Verde Bosco Perla
  • Bianco
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
All season tiresyesyesyes
205/55R16 tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$20,695
Starting MSRP
$19,345
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
