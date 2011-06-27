Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth Consumer Reviews

Tony , 01/08/2019 Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Update after 12 months per request from Edmunds- The car continues to break in and now is much different and better than when I bought it. The exhaust sounds keeps getting better and engine performance has improved. Professional Reviewers would have a better viewpoint if they drove one that is broken in. Still is rock solid, not a single issue. The Recaro seats are very comfortable but it is still a tight cabin. I’m 5;8’ so it is fits me perfectly. I keep my cars in an air conditioned garage so that makes them better so that may help how this performs. I love this thing. My local Fiat dealer just closed so we have to wonder how long Fiat is for the USA. Thus, I’m glad I got this car while it is available. I also see some fully loaded Abarth versios that are very depreciated with very low miles so they are a steal for anyone. But because it seems Fiat in the USA is going away perhaps these will be harder to come by in the future so I’m glad I have one. This version is still very rare to see so it is nice to be driving something that is very different. Original review- I’ve now owned and driven this car for 6 months. First of all this car is a blast to drive. I’ve owned a variety of sports cars and this car is a fun as any of them but more beautiful than almost anything out there. I have to pause every time I walk up to it. What a design job! Pictures of it don’t do it justice. It is odd how in person the nose looks much longer, bolder and sexier than any photos-I don’t know how that happens. Also, this car is rock solid. I didn’t expect that but I’ve also owned a Tacoma and this car feels as solid as that, which doesn’t seem to make sense. Absolutely nothing has failed on it so build quality seems very high which I wasn’t sure of when I bought it. I rate the comfort high given what it is- a roadster. The top level trim seats are very comfortable. However, I don’t think the car is made for 4 hour drives. It is made for shorter drives or mountain foothills (l live on a curvy foothill) but I use it whenever I can for around town because it is simply so much fun to drive. I rated performance a 4/5 because it is true it could have more power but it is plenty for my needs. You can probably pass almost anyone if you want. The engine sound is fantastic. It took 2-3000 miles to break in but now broken in it it even more fun. It seems this car is a secret because it took me 6 months to see another one on the road and I live close to a Fiat dealer.