Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth Consumer Reviews
great car
if you like sports cars and high performance vehicles you will love this little spider . its very quick , great handling , great response , beautiful ,top notch quality and no problems in the 29 months and 21k miles . solid as a convertible can be . no squeeks or rattles or shimme or shakes . the driving dynamics are excellent . even the ride is decent . what it needs is better cup holders and more interior storage space . a couple of cubby holes in the doors would help . service is low cost . every 10k . oil , filter , tire rotation , inspection , 70 - 75 $. great gas mileage also 32 - 37 mpg .
Very impressed!
Update after 12 months per request from Edmunds- The car continues to break in and now is much different and better than when I bought it. The exhaust sounds keeps getting better and engine performance has improved. Professional Reviewers would have a better viewpoint if they drove one that is broken in. Still is rock solid, not a single issue. The Recaro seats are very comfortable but it is still a tight cabin. I’m 5;8’ so it is fits me perfectly. I keep my cars in an air conditioned garage so that makes them better so that may help how this performs. I love this thing. My local Fiat dealer just closed so we have to wonder how long Fiat is for the USA. Thus, I’m glad I got this car while it is available. I also see some fully loaded Abarth versios that are very depreciated with very low miles so they are a steal for anyone. But because it seems Fiat in the USA is going away perhaps these will be harder to come by in the future so I’m glad I have one. This version is still very rare to see so it is nice to be driving something that is very different. Original review- I’ve now owned and driven this car for 6 months. First of all this car is a blast to drive. I’ve owned a variety of sports cars and this car is a fun as any of them but more beautiful than almost anything out there. I have to pause every time I walk up to it. What a design job! Pictures of it don’t do it justice. It is odd how in person the nose looks much longer, bolder and sexier than any photos-I don’t know how that happens. Also, this car is rock solid. I didn’t expect that but I’ve also owned a Tacoma and this car feels as solid as that, which doesn’t seem to make sense. Absolutely nothing has failed on it so build quality seems very high which I wasn’t sure of when I bought it. I rate the comfort high given what it is- a roadster. The top level trim seats are very comfortable. However, I don’t think the car is made for 4 hour drives. It is made for shorter drives or mountain foothills (l live on a curvy foothill) but I use it whenever I can for around town because it is simply so much fun to drive. I rated performance a 4/5 because it is true it could have more power but it is plenty for my needs. You can probably pass almost anyone if you want. The engine sound is fantastic. It took 2-3000 miles to break in but now broken in it it even more fun. It seems this car is a secret because it took me 6 months to see another one on the road and I live close to a Fiat dealer.
So far so good!
Heard a lot of reliability issues with the Fiat brand. With 6000 miles in..it's been flawless. Super fun to drive for the money. If you are looking for a weekend/2nd car..then this is it! Wish it had 200+hp and hardtop roof option, other than that, I love the car!
2nd car to my Maserati
I have an older Maserati 2 seater convertible and have always had exotic 2 seaters, the first a Facel Vega HK 500. I was considering a used Ferrari but the things have gotten to be like Ford Mustangs, they just keep getting bigger and bigger...now they're huge and just too way too much electronics. I wanted a simple sports car that was fun to drive and had a decent clutch and 5 or 6 speed transmission with recaro seats and bun-warmers for starting out on cold days. A good stereo was also on my list as well as bright headlights. This thing met all those requirements and was available with adaptive headlights + a Bose 7 speaker stereo. It has a good cruise control and I use it for a daily driver. Will keep it, like all my cars, until I tire of looking at it - that is usually about 25 years. I still have by '93 Toyota Tacoma extend-cab. The Maserati is an '87. Wish I hadn't sold my '71 Triumph Daytona a few years ago, didn't ride anymore - but still miss just looking at it.
Nice car, but be cautious
Nice looking car that caught my attention. Generally, I enjoy this car. However, Fiat and the dealer is incapable of addressing the thumping, creeping noise coming from the underside if the car. Both Fiat and the dealer state that they cannot diagnose the problem unless they hear the noise themselves. I have 5200 Mike's on the car. I guess Fiat will be able to make a proper diagnosis when the wheel falls off our something else that's more obvious happens. Basically, the customer support is [non-permissible content removed].
