I had concerns over buying a FIAT. Lets face it, lemons are common but some get real good 500 ABARTHS that work well. The fact that Mazda was building the 124 inspired me to look past this. The car itself is 100 times more beautiful that the Miata version. My sticking points were ABARTHs comming to US had FIAT badge on wheel. As of March 2018 that has changed. Abarths now have proper abarth badging on the interior for 2018 but you have to look around as there are many older versions on lots. Next sticking point was that Miata's got the Retractable Fastback and FIAT's did not. What is more Italian that the RF top. Looks like the 70's Targa tops. Fiat could have branded it a Targa and they would not have been able to keep them in stock. I know all my friends were hoping for this as well. UGH! So I bought the ARARTH in Black. Wow the color is so deep and rich in the sunlight. Pictures do not do this car justice. Must see in person. My ABARTH is a bit rough in 1st gear for a manual. Been driving manuals all my life. This one I stalled 4 times on way home from dealer. The car wants to go. Low RPMs the car lags a bit and begs you to let it breath. There are two essential tweaks that fix this. One the DV+ diverter valve allows more low end and solves some issues with the cheap plastic diverter valve that comes from the factory which is either open or closed.... No in between. This DV+ also helps prevent turbo flutter which is potentially damaging buy allowing flow the turbo air flow back though the valve as the turbo winds down between shifts. Much healthier.. Second as the high pressure through the lines can bring with it some oil, it is good to add an oil catch can on these cars to reduce the amount of oil that can get back to the throttle and multiair unit which can be damaging over time. These two changes do help the car become more bullet proof. The car shifts great and has power.. Much more than the miata which I drove several times in my search trying to decide whether to drop the Fiat and just get the targa I love and deal with the angular futurist look of the miata rather than classic Italian beauty. I got the loaded version. I suggest just getting it with all options. Bose system is awesome, Navigation is easy. While touch is disabled when the car is moving, it is easy to manage shifting and using the dial to change channels etc. so the Tech in the car is great. Was able to save all my Sirius Channel Favs on way home from dealer lot. ABARTH sounds great in either Sport of Normal. Noted the Sport mode dials up the performance a bit which did feel more responsive. Im about 5 foot 10 inches tall and hover around 200 pounds and I fit comfortably in the car. If someone is over 6 foot they may find it cramped. I love the gauges and Abarth logos on seats and steering. It gives the car uniqueness and people have no clue what the car is when they see it which Scorpion badges all over it. I was asked at a gas station if it was a Ferarri. Lol I wish. Car takes corners like a champ and those Brembo Brakes really work well. I know that squirrel thanks FAIT for its life. Convertible top is same as Miata and is sooo easy to put up or take down. Chrysler and many aftermarket sites are selling a lot of after market upgrades so this car is very good if you want to make it a track car. But.. I only bought the two items i spoke of earlier. Abarth already has limited slip diff, Front and rear anti sway bars, Front and rear strut tower braces, Brembo brakes, and a killer sounding exhaust etc.. so its more performance than most people need. Im getting around 30 MPG average which totally surprised me. In summary, this car is more than I could have hoped for. I would like to see an aftermarket company make a targa top for this car but outside of that. Its my childhood dream of owning that Triumph TR7 or Fiat X 1/9 Bertone Targa car that I could never find married to modern day conveniences. I want to slap myself for even considering buying that Miata. I would have never forgiven myself. :) I am living my childhood dream of owning and driving a EURO roadster even if it is a Miata in Drag. 1.5 Years later: so it’s fall 2019 and I was asked to update my review: in the most true sense, I fully stand behind my Decision. I love Abarths 124Spider. I drive all the time in Sport mode. It handles, drives, turns, and responds like a light weight convertible sports car should. It gets great gas mileage even though I can’t keep my foot out of it.lol It has been very reliable and I still get head turns, shouts out windows etc. of how cool my car is. I also get many pretty young women slowing down to take a second look or flirting. So it’s a confidence boost. Lol No issues mechanically at all. Just oil changes and a tire rotation. I feel my research paid off as nobody is buying them. 20 years for now I may sell one at Mecum for a major profit as a rare car. I bought 2 of them so I will keep 1 till I die for sure.

Read more