Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Coupe Consumer Reviews
F430
The F430 is an amazing car--more so than virtually any other car on the market. Its performance is spectacular. Its shape is more beautiful than any other car in the world. On the road, it commands a presence of mystique and prestige that only a Ferrari delivers. I had a 360 Modena before this model. The F430 is sharper and more modern in appearance. The shifting of F1 is more smooth, and the overall handling is far superior.
Best Ferrari So Far!
This is my third Ferrari I have owned. A Testarossa, Maranello 550 now this beautiful example of styling, performance and unbelievable driving experience. This is such a vast improvement over the 360 which I also tested. It has the ability to transform from an every day drive, to a full race performance all by simply switching the settings on your steering wheel. The performance is a given, but the exhaust sound alone takes you to the track and turns heads in amazement. The handling is superb. Highly recommend. Live your dream!! this is as close as you get to driving an F1.
2006 F430
The 2006 F430 is a product of art and technology at their finest. It is by far one of the most beautiful automobiles ever made. The drive is sensational and incomparably satisfying. Compared to the Modena 360 I had, its looks are more modern and aggressive. Its interior is exquisitely detailed with soft leather and stitching with its feel and smell that only a Ferrari delivers and better than even an Louis Vuiton handbag. The F1 is much more smooth than a Modena 360. The handling is razor sharp, superior to the 360, a world apart from almost any other vehicle on the market. A true appreciation of a Ferrari can only come from actual ownership and prolonged driving experience.
F430
This is car is one of the most beautiful cars ever created. Its design and workmanship can only be really appreciated after actually owning it. It's the symbol of legendary Italian artistry and passion. Its sound is sexier than any car on the road. The drive is awesome in every aspect. Its handling is unsurpassed. Its fantastic acceleration does not even need to be mentioned. The attention you get from others around you when drive the F430 is something you need to get used to if you don't like attention. After all, a ferrari is not a car: it's a ferrari.
Buy a Gallardo
This 360 makeover is a genuine disappointment to a true Ferrari fan. The engine, while an improvement over the 360 is light years behind the V10 powered Gallardo. The F1 shifter is still jerky at max revs but is also an improvement over the 360. Reliability is a big issue. In one month air conditioning, paint and trim issues were so bad I sold the car.
