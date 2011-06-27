Vehicle overview

"You've got to own a Ferrari once in your life." It's a bit of advice you're bound to receive if you hang around with car enthusiasts long enough. But when the time comes, which one should you get? Well, you're certainly not going to go wrong with the V12-powered 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. It's not the nimblest car in Ferrari's lineup, and it's certainly not the cheapest, but its blend of athleticism, ride comfort and sheer engineering brilliance makes it one of the finest performance cars on the planet.

Tops on that list is the F12's jewel of an engine, a 6.3-liter V12 rated at a stupefying 731 horsepower without a single turbocharger, supercharger or electric motor, thank you very much. The fuel doesn't stop flowing till 8,700 rpm, and there's eager thrust seemingly everywhere on the tach. But don't get the idea that the Berlinetta is solely about straight-line speed. Thanks to easy cabin access, great seats and adaptive magnetorheological dampers with adjustable ride settings, the F12 is an exemplary grand touring machine, gobbling up great distances with ease while cosseting anyone lucky enough to be along for the ride.

There is the issue of the F12's styling, which has been criticized by some as less beautiful than a Ferrari grand touring coupe deserves. It's true that the swoosh-like indentation on its side panels is rather unconventional, and we get a faint whiff of Corvette from certain angles. If you'd rather court less controversy, the midengine 458 Italia and its upcoming successor, the 488 GTB, turn heads for all the right reasons. But there's no denying the power of the Berlinetta's presence.

In sum, it's a sumptuous grand tourer with the engine and chassis of an exotic sports car -- a rare blend indeed. The midengine 2015 Lamborghini Aventador may be more dramatic, the Aston Martin Vanquish more attractive and the 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 more visceral, but none can match the F12's skills across the board. If you're ready to buy a Ferrari, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better all-around talent than the 2015 F12 Berlinetta.