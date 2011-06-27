Vehicle overview

So you've had that extra $350,000 sitting around for a while, and you're thinking now's the time to spend it all on a car. At this point there's a good chance you'll be stopping by your local Ferrari dealership. Buying a Ferrari is something you're just supposed to do if you have the means; the car gods may frown upon you if you refrain.

Here's the dilemma, though: Why would you choose the front-engine 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta over the lighter, midengine 458 Italia when the latter is universally recognized as modern sports-car perfection? Don't forget the price gap, either. If you opt for the 458, you can buy a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class for the family with what's left over. Styling is subjective, of course, but we also find the 458 to be a more original-looking car, too. All told, it's tempting to dismiss F12 Berlinetta as an overpriced, overweight grand tourer that will never escape the exuberant 458 Italia's shadow.

But then you fire up the F12 for the first time, and you're reminded that 12 is indeed greater than eight. There's a long line of iconic Ferrari GTs with V12 engines, and the Berlinetta does the lineage proud with its 6.3-liter, 731-horsepower masterpiece. Simply hearing and feeling this motor come to life may be worth the price of admission. If that doesn't do it for you, a few trips to the stratospheric 8,700-rpm fuel cutoff likely will. The F12 is similarly spellbinding around turns thanks to a taut yet supple suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes and Ferrari's trademark manettino ("little manager") on the steering wheel that gives you fingertip control over the car's electronic driving aids.

While it's natural to pit the F12 against the midengine 2014 Lamborghini Aventador due to the Italian heritage and V12 powertrains of the two cars, this Ferrari really has more in common with the 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish, a less capable but arguably more stylish foe. If you'd prefer to leave most of that cash in the suitcase, the 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 comes close to the Berlinetta's performance and visceral thrills for less than half the cost. But any V12-powered Ferrari coupe has undeniable cachet, and none is quicker or more capable than the 2014 F12 Berlinetta.