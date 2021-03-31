Used 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta for Sale Near Me
2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta9,381 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$209,900
Continental Autosports - Hinsdale / Illinois
2013 Ferrari F12 in Argento Nuburgring with Blue Scuro interior. Serviced by our master Ferrari technicians anually and CPO Approved! Optioned from the factory with AFS, carbon fiber drive zone with LEDs, cruise control, carbon fiber wheel cups, carbon fiber dashboard inserts, blue scuro upper dash color, suspension lifter, Scuderia Ferrari shields, inn/out electochromatic mirrors with homelink, parking camera, 20 dark grey wheels, white rev counter, blue scuro leather headliner, satellite radio, high power HiFi system, grigio colored special stitching, blue scuro colored steering wheel and upper part in blue scuro. Comes complete with two key fobs, Ferrari car covers, tool kit and battery tender. Call today for your private preview!This vehicle has gone through a rigorous 101-point inspection by Ferrari Trained Technicians and is Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Eligible. We have verified this vehicle is in proper working order and remedied any issues using only Ferrari parts. Optional 24 month Ferrari New Power Warranty which includes Roadside Assistance. Whether this is your first or 21st Ferrari, buy from an Official Ferrari Dealer. Buy from Continental Autosports and have peace of mind. Call 630-655-3535 to speak to a Ferrari specialist today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA6D0193093
Stock: 695241
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 4,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$227,800$5,330 Below Market
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in Rosso Corsa with Beige interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 3/31/2021. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Front Grill with Chromed Edges, Cruise Control, Colored Safety Belts, Leather Central Tunnel, Carbon Fiber Wheel Cup, Leather Lower Dashboard, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Heat Insulating Windshield, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LED'S, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Inn/Out Elettr. Mirror + Homelink, Internal Use, Parking Camera, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, Full Electric Seats, Leather Headliner, Satellite Radio, Leather Parcel Shelf, Colored Standard Stitching, Tire Pressure Measurement and Upper Part in Colored Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA1E0201070
Stock: O31821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 8,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$222,500$11,224 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey
2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Argento Nurburgring Metallic 6.3L V12 DI 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch RWD Bags set for Rear Shelf, Carbon Fibre Underdoor Cover, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Carbon Fibre Door Panels, Carbon Fibre Rear Bench Trim, Cruise Control, Coloured Safety Belts, Alcantara Central Tunnel, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Diamond Pattern Style Seats, Inn/Out Elettr.Mirror+Homelink, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Satellite Radio, Colour. Alcantara Parcel Shelf, Tyre Pressure Measurement, Spare Wheel Kit 20", AFS Advanced Frontlighting System Headlights, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Carbon Fiber Tunnel Cup Holder, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zone, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboard, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wall, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel, Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitching, Exterior Carbon Fiber Sill Kick, Front Grille w/Chromed Edges, Full Electric Seats, JBL Professional Premium Hi-Fi Sound System, Passenger Display, Rear Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Wheels: Front 20" x 9.5"/Rear 20" x 11.5" Alloy, White Tachomater Display.Bags set for Rear Shelf, Carbon Fibre Underdoor Cover, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Carbon Fibre Door Panels, Carbon Fibre Rear Bench Trim, Cruise Control, Coloured Safety Belts, Alcantara Central Tunnel, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Diamond Pattern Style Seats, Inn/Out Elettr.Mirror+Homelink, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Satellite Radio, Colour. Alcantara Parcel Shelf, Tyre Pressure Measurement, and Spare Wheel Kit 20" AFS Advanced Frontlighting System Headlights, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Carbon Fiber Tunnel Cup Holder, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zone, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboard, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wall, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel, Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitching, Exterior Carbon Fiber Sill Kick, Front Grille w/Chromed Edges, Full Electric Seats, JBL Professional Premium Hi-Fi Sound System, Passenger Display, Rear Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Wheels: Front 20" x 9.5"/Rear 20" x 11.5" Alloy, and White Tachomater Display Ferrari Maserati of Central NEw Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2014 Ferrari F12. This Berlinetta F12 is beautifully finished in Argento Nurburgring Metallic and complimented by Nero w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 932 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* 101 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.Reviews:* The 2014 Ferrari F12Berlinetta not only ushers in a whole new generation of prancing horse 12-cylinders but is also the most powerful and high performance Ferrari of the range product. It boasts a maximum power output of
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA5E0202710
Stock: F0202710T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 13,314 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$220,000$3,514 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari F12berlinetta- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Nero over Nero - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Carbon Fiber Central Bridge- Carbon Fiber Cup Holder- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Red Brake Calipers- Full Electric Seats- Daytona Style Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso- Special Stitching in Rosso- Leather Parcel Shelf in Nero- Cruise Control- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F12berlinetta, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA1E0196419
Stock: NP4439
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 12,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$219,990$4,978 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2014 F12 in Blue America with Cuoio interior has 12,614 miles and some options include: AFS system, aluminum brake calipers, cruise control, colored safety belts, Daytona style seats, colored upper dashboard, suspension lifter, horse stitched on headrest, instrument panel, carbon fiber steering wheel, Scuderia Ferrari shields, parking camera, passenger display, 20" forged diamond rims, full electric seats, leather headliner, satellite radio, leather parcel shelf, high power HIFI system, and special features. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA3E0200132
Stock: C789
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 5,817 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$228,777$590 Below Market
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA5E0198660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$199,990$4,169 Below Market
ST Exotics - Rosemead / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA7E0201476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$208,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in Nero with Nero interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 4/30/2021. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Yellow Brake Calipers, Cruise Control, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Yellow Rev. Counter, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LED's, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Inn/Out Elettr. Mirror + Homelink, Parking Camera, 20" Forged Diamond Rims, Full Electric Seats, Satellite Radio, Colored Special Stitching and Tire Pressure Measurement System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA5E0202707
Stock: O10763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2019
- 3,304 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$264,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta finished in Stunning Rosso Scuderia over Nero Leather Interior. This F12 Berlinetta is Optionally Equipped with "AFS" Advanced Front Headlight System, Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipers, Rear Diffuser in Carbon Fiber, Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon, Suspension Lifter, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Heat Insulating Windscreen, Parking Camera, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Privacy Rear Windows, Glossy Painted Rims, Alcantara Carpets in Alcantara Nera, Alcantara Seats Inner Trim in Alcantara Nera, Carbon Fiber Filter Box Cover, Engine Covers in Carbon Fiber, Carbon Fiber Under Door Cover, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Carbon Fiber Door Panels, Carbon Fiber Rear Bench Trim, Carbon Fiber Cup Holder, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts, Horses Stitched on Headrest in Rosso, Instrument Panel in Giallo, Interior/Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrors, Passenger Display, Racing Seat Lifter, Color Alcantara Parcel Shelf in Alcantara Nera, High Power HiFi System, Carbon Fiber Racing Seat Large, Colored Special Stitching in Speciale Rosso, All Carbon Fiber Interior in Matte Finish, All Carbon Fiber on Exterior in Matte Finish. Originial MSRP was $478,514. Call one of our Ferrari Specialists today at 847.295.6560
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA7E0202496
Stock: 202496
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 7,019 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$226,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari F12berlinetta is a high-performance, rear-drive car that carries on the brand's tradition of fast, sexy, sleek front-engine cars. It is powered by a 6.3L V12 paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 2014 Ferrari F12berlinetta is clear evidence to why Ferrari continues to seek out Pininfarina for its designs. The massive aerodynamic channels on each side help the F12 streak through the air. The elongated headlights convey a sense of motion, as does the rest of the Ferrari's windswept design, and its rear features large, circular LED lights and quad tailpipes. This Nero Daytona Metallic over Nero interior with yellow stitching 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta has only 6,978 miles! This Berlinetta has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 6.3L V12 DI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/Navigation & Bluetooth, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: Front 20" x 9.5"/Rear 20" x 11.5" Alloy. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else? Reviews: * The 2014 Ferrari F12Berlinetta not only ushers in a whole new generation of prancing horse 12-cylinders but is also the most powerful and high performance Ferrari of the range product. It boasts a maximum power output of 740hp at 8250 rpm, while its specific power output is 118 CV/l, a record for this kind of engine. Responsiveness and strong pick-up are assured by maximum torque of 690 Nm, 80% of which is already on tap at 2500 rpm. Exceptional strides have been made in regard to fuel consumption and emissions both of which have been slashed by 30% making the F12berlinetta a benchmark for its reference segment. Its wheelbase is shorter, the engine and driver seat have been lowered and the rear is more compact thanks to the new suspension and gearbox layout. The interior space has been optimized to provide a sporty driving experience as well as guarantee maximum comfort. A perfect harmony has been struck between advanced technologies and sophisticated, beautifully hand-crafted details; both of which are intrinsic to Ferrari's DNA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA4E0198679
Stock: F1656B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-16-2019
- 15,298 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$208,900$767 Below Market
Ilusso - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA3E0196986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,930 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$179,900
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA6E0198392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta5,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$229,500$11,474 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2015 F12 Berlinetta in Nero Daytona with Cuoio interior is a two owner car that just completed its annual service and CPO inspection. Some options on this Grand Tourer include AFS system, Rosso Scuderia brake calipers, front grill with chromed edges, carbon fiber central bridge, cruise control, suspension lifter, horse stitched in headrests in Nero, heat insulating windscreen, carbon fiber steering wheel, Scuderia shields, diamond pattern seats, leather boot carpets, parking camera, sport sill cover, 20" forged painted wheels, full electric seats, leather headliner in Cuoio, satellite radio, leather parcel shelf, high power HIFI system and colored stitching in Nero. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA4F0207527
Stock: C882
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 4,208 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$229,900$3,496 Below Market
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta finished in Bianco Avus (solid white) over Nero (black) with just 4,208 miles.Beautifully configured example in superb condition inside and out.Please call Holman Motorcars St. Louis on 636.449.0000 for the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA0F0207539
Stock: F0207539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta10,855 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$219,490$10,876 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
2015 Ferrari F12 F1 Berlinetta
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA7F0207506
Stock: 257407a
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 8,366 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$224,900$407 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari F12berlinetta- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FERRARI NEW POWER WARRANTY TO 4/10/22 -- RARE Canna Di Fucile over Iroko and Nero - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari New Power Warranty to 4/10/22 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 11/28/21 -Factory Options:- Ferrari Historical Color- Dual Color Leather Interior Trim- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- Leather Headliner in Iroko- Leather Parcel Shelf in Iroko- Colored Steering Wheel in Iroko- Leather Upper Part in Iroko- Carpets in Testa Di Moro- Full Electric Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nocciola- Special Stitching in Nocciola- Yellow Rev Counter- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- Cruise Control- Suspension Lifter- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Sport Sill Covers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Yellow Brake Calipers- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F12berlinetta, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA9F0206390
Stock: FP4460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 7,076 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$219,900$7,917 Below Market
Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFAXF0210187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$220,000
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Rosso CorsaHere at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zone, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/Navigation & Bluetooth, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA1F0204407
Stock: Q3321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
