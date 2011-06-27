Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta for Sale Near Me
- $230,000Great Deal | $25,989 below market
Certified 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base3,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari F12berlinetta- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Rosso Ferrari and Nero - 2 Owners - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 3/15/23 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Racing Seats- Carbon Fiber Cup Holder- Carbon Fiber Wheel Caps- Leather and Alcantara Interior- Alcantara Steering Wheel Arch in Nero- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Red Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Cruise Control- Suspension Lifter- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nero- Outer Mirror Black Inserts- Yellow Rev Counter- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Sport Sill Covers- Satellite Radio- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F12berlinetta, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA9G0214345
Stock: NP4269
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- $220,990Great Deal | $7,462 below market
Certified 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base18,208 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2016 F12 in Nero over black interior is a 2 owner car purchased and serviced with FOA. Some options include clear protective film, Daytona style seats, AFS system, yellow brake calipers, Carbon fiber driver zone, rear CD reader, cruise control, dedication plate in silver, leather lower dashboard, heat insulating windscreen, Scuderia Ferrari shields, parking camera, sport sill cover, full electric seats, leather headliner, satellite radio, high power HIFI system, tire pressure measurements and Michelin tires. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA8G0213414
Stock: C878
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- Price Drop$237,800Fair Deal | $3,032 below market
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base6,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in Bianco Avus with Nero interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 4/7/2023. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Cruise Control, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Inn/Out Electrochromatic Mirrors + Homelink, Front and Rear Parking Cameras, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Sport Sill Cover, White Rev. Counter, Satellite Radio, 20" Forged Black Satin Painted Wheels and Nero Daytona Style Seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA2G0217152
Stock: O31863A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2019
- $230,900Good Deal | $6,044 below market
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base8,587 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari F12berlinetta is a high-performance, rear-drive car that carries on the brand's tradition of fast, sexy, sleek front-engine cars. It is powered by a 6.3L V12 paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 2016 Ferrari F12berlinetta is clear evidence to why Ferrari continues to seek out Pininfarina for its designs. The massive aerodynamic channels on each side help the F12 streak through the air. The elongated headlights convey a sense of motion, as does the rest of the Ferrari's windswept design, and its rear features large, circular LED lights and quad tailpipes. This Grigio Silverstone Metallic over Cuoio interior with black stitching 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta has only 8,586 miles and one previous owner! This Berlinetta has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 6.3L V12 DI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA8G0215857
Stock: P31251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2019
- Price Drop$224,454Good Deal | $6,579 below market
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base11,667 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2016 Ferrari F12 2D CoupeBerlinettaNero 6.3L V12 DIRWD 7-Speed Manual Dual ClutchClean Carfax, Brake Calipers - Orange, AFS Advanced Front lighting System, Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel, Carbon Fiber Filter Box Cover, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Rear Fog Light, Carbon Fiber Sill Cover, Carbon Fiber Wheel Caps, Carbon Trim Door Panels, Color Upon Request for Leather Steering Wheel, Colored Safety Belts, Dark Painted Rear View Mirror Cluster, Dashboard Inserts in Carbon Fiber, Diamond Pattern Leather Headliner, Diamond Style Seats, Electric Steering Column, Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest, Exterior Carbon Fiber Sill Kick, Front Grille w/Chromed Edges, Heat Insulating Windshield, Heated Front 16-Way Power Adjustable Recaro Seats, Hi-Fi Premium Sound System, Inner & Outer Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror, Leaf Style for Seats, Leather Trimmed Boot Lining, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Passenger's Info Trip Display, Privacy Glass Rear Windows, Rear Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders, Silver Customized Dedication Plate, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 11.5" Rr Dark Gray.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA5G0214942
Stock: L000645A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $269,000
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base6,154 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Newport Lexus - Newport Beach / California
MUST SEE!!! *** VERY RARE!!! *** PRISTINE!! *** MUST SEE! *** Genuine Ferrari Maintenance Included till 10/30/2022!!!!!! LOADED AND METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED FERRARI F12 WITH A SUPER LOW 6K MILES *** Bianco Avus 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta - Optional Equiptment - (AFS1) AFS System, (CALR) Red Brake Calipers, (CDRE) Rear CD Reader, (CEFL) Carbon Fibre Fog Lamp, (CEXF) Carbon Fiber Headlight Bucket, (CIDL) Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDS, (CITP) Carbon Fibre Cup Holder, (CRS1) Cruise Control, (CUPC) Carbon Fibre Wheels Cup, (DATR) Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, (DAY1) Daytona Style Seat Rosso Ferrari, (ELEV) Suspension Lifter, (ELSC) Electric Steering Column, (EMPH) Horse Stitched on Headrest Nero/Black, (EMR1) Outer Mirror Black Insert, (LOGO) Scuderia Ferrari Shields, (MIH2) *** Inn/Out Electric Mirrors + Homelink *** (PAC1) Parking Camera, (PAC2) Dual View Front Parking Camera *** (PEXS) Sport Sill Cover *** (SATR) Satellite Radio *** (SHF3) Leather Parcel Shelf *** (SNDB) High Power HIFI System *** (STC2) Coloured Special Stitching Filo Speciale Nero *** (STP1) Daytona Seat Leather Stripes Nero/Black *** (TPM0) Tyres Pressure Measurement *** Carbon Fibre Central Tunnel *** Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler *** Anti Stone Chipping Protection Film *** Battery Tender *** Car Cover *** Keith Collins Custom Floor and Trunk Mats Black with Red Horse.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA9G0212238
Stock: 00C56917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2019
- $235,000Fair Deal | $4,943 below market
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base7,024 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA4G0214446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$249,000Fair Deal
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base3,858 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of San Diego - San Diego / California
Ferrari of San Diego is proud to present this 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in Blu Pozzi with a Cuoio interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 6 /29/2023. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options include: External Color Blu Pozzi, Internal Color Cuoio, Carpets Color Blu, AFS System, Yellow Brake Calipers, Rear CD Reader, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LEDS, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Cruise Control, Daytona Style Seat Cuoio, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest Bianco (White), Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Inn/Out Elettr.Mirror+Homelink, Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, Painter Inner Insert, 20 Forged Painted Rims, White Rev Counter, Full Electric Seats, Leather Headliner Cuoio, Satellite Radio, High Power Hifi System, Coloured Standard Stitching Bianco (White).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA8G0219312
Stock: SC3141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $253,996
Certified 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base8,499 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2016 Ferrari F12berlinetta 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 6.3L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco Avus with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA2G0213215
Stock: P1154A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- $248,000
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base8,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ST Exotics - Rosemead / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA3G0216284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $239,995Fair Deal
Certified 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base15,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of Tampa Bay - Palm Harbor / Florida
AFS SYSTEMALCANTARA DOOR PANELSYELLOW BRAKE CALIPERSCARBON FIBRE UNDERDOOR COVERFRONT GRILL WITH CHROMED EDGESCARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDSCARBON FIBRE CENTRAL BRIDGEEXTERIOR SILL KICK IN CARBONCARBON FIBRE CUP HOLDERCRUISE CONTROLCARBON FIBRE DASHBOARD INSERTSDAYTONA STYLE SEATALCANTARA DOOR POCKETSLEATHER LOWER DASHBOARDHORSE STITCHED ON HEADRESTOUTER MIRROR BLACK INSERTHEAT INSULATING WINDSCREENSCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDSIN/OUT ELECTRIC MIRROR+HOMELINKPARKING CAMERADUAL VIEW FRONT PARKING CAMERAPRIVACY REAR WINDOWSFULL ELECTRIC SEATSLEATHER HEADLINER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA7G0212237
Stock: T212237
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $229,500Great Deal | $11,474 below market
Certified 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base5,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2015 F12 Berlinetta in Nero Daytona with Cuoio interior is a two owner car that just completed its annual service and CPO inspection. Some options on this Grand Tourer include AFS system, Rosso Scuderia brake calipers, front grill with chromed edges, carbon fiber central bridge, cruise control, suspension lifter, horse stitched in headrests in Nero, heat insulating windscreen, carbon fiber steering wheel, Scuderia shields, diamond pattern seats, leather boot carpets, parking camera, sport sill cover, 20" forged painted wheels, full electric seats, leather headliner in Cuoio, satellite radio, leather parcel shelf, high power HIFI system and colored stitching in Nero. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA4F0207527
Stock: C882
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $229,900Fair Deal | $3,496 below market
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base4,208 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta finished in Bianco Avus (solid white) over Nero (black) with just 4,208 miles.Beautifully configured example in superb condition inside and out.Please call Holman Motorcars St. Louis on 636.449.0000 for the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA0F0207539
Stock: F0207539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $219,490Good Deal | $10,876 below market
Certified 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base10,855 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
2015 Ferrari F12 F1 Berlinetta
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA7F0207506
Stock: 257407a
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $224,900Fair Deal | $407 below market
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base8,366 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari F12berlinetta- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FERRARI NEW POWER WARRANTY TO 4/10/22 -- RARE Canna Di Fucile over Iroko and Nero - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari New Power Warranty to 4/10/22 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 11/28/21 -Factory Options:- Ferrari Historical Color- Dual Color Leather Interior Trim- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- Leather Headliner in Iroko- Leather Parcel Shelf in Iroko- Colored Steering Wheel in Iroko- Leather Upper Part in Iroko- Carpets in Testa Di Moro- Full Electric Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nocciola- Special Stitching in Nocciola- Yellow Rev Counter- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- Cruise Control- Suspension Lifter- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Sport Sill Covers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Yellow Brake Calipers- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F12berlinetta, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA9F0206390
Stock: FP4460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $219,900Good Deal | $7,917 below market
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base7,076 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFAXF0210187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $220,000
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base14,140 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Rosso CorsaHere at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zone, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/Navigation & Bluetooth, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA1F0204407
Stock: Q3321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$227,800Great Deal | $5,330 below market
2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base4,006 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in Rosso Corsa with Beige interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 3/31/2021. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Front Grill with Chromed Edges, Cruise Control, Colored Safety Belts, Leather Central Tunnel, Carbon Fiber Wheel Cup, Leather Lower Dashboard, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Heat Insulating Windshield, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LED'S, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Inn/Out Elettr. Mirror + Homelink, Internal Use, Parking Camera, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, Full Electric Seats, Leather Headliner, Satellite Radio, Leather Parcel Shelf, Colored Standard Stitching, Tire Pressure Measurement and Upper Part in Colored Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA1E0201070
Stock: O31821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020