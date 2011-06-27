Close

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

The Ferrari F12berlinetta is a high-performance, rear-drive car that carries on the brand's tradition of fast, sexy, sleek front-engine cars. It is powered by a 6.3L V12 paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 2016 Ferrari F12berlinetta is clear evidence to why Ferrari continues to seek out Pininfarina for its designs. The massive aerodynamic channels on each side help the F12 streak through the air. The elongated headlights convey a sense of motion, as does the rest of the Ferrari's windswept design, and its rear features large, circular LED lights and quad tailpipes. This Grigio Silverstone Metallic over Cuoio interior with black stitching 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta has only 8,586 miles and one previous owner! This Berlinetta has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 6.3L V12 DI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF74UFA8G0215857

Stock: P31251

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2019