Used 1993 Eagle Summit Sedan Consumer Reviews

susiepie, 12/13/2002
Bought this car around 1999 with 30,000 miles on her. Somethings wrong with it like idle air control motor, and the seatbelt motor went out-raw deal-manufacturer called a recall on switch, they fixed it, but since the switch stuck it burnt out my motor which isn't recalled. Seat belt motor quoted $1000 to fix!!

A Great Little Car

Joe101286, 12/22/2002
My car may not be the fastest or the flashiest, but for being 10 years old this thing looks like it could be a 1996. It runs perfectly, the body has kept up excellently, the interior is mint, and it really says something about the car when after 10 years and 120K miles, the thing runs perfectly.

