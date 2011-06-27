Used 1991 Eagle Summit Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Reliable, Comfortable and Fun to Drive
This car has been reliable and has only required the scheduled maintenance and the replacement of the expected parts that suffer from normal wear and tear. The car gets gas mileage from 25 in the winter in town to 41 MPG in warm weather on the hiway. It survived running into the side of Taurus that ran a stop lite with only damage to the lite lens. The Taurus did not fair as well ;).
aww hell naw...
This car is whack! Don't ever drive a piece of junk like this if you can avoid it. It's aiight if you like no a/c, a weak stereo system, and a real ugly car. I just drove it back and forth to work and school. What can I say, I'm a broke college kid.
Not too bad
The car was very reliable after a few minor adjustments. I wasn't that big on the body style and look, but it got me where I was going. It was a perfect car to drive back and forth to work and school.
its the best race car i got
i think this car is awwwwesome i modified it a little like painted a few things red inside to match the car i got a new stick shifter and i was able to install lights in to it easily than my eclipse i love the hatch i keeps my bass system all good and i could install a cd player in a few hours. this cr is awesome i garenty that this car is a great race car t give for your kide like my dad di im only 16 so.
Sponsored cars related to the Summit
Related Used 1991 Eagle Summit Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner