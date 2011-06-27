Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van Consumer Reviews
We love it!!
We bought a converted B250 van to drive down the states in a few years ago. It's kitted with captains chairs, a bench/bed across the back and windows all round. We only had one break down in it on the whole trip down the east coast and back up, and that was just a U joint in the drive shaft. We lived in the UK then, so it's hardly been used since. Glad we kept it now we're here. I love driving it, as it's so comfy and just cruises along. Something that I miss on modern vehicles is the small quarter-light windows that open on the front doors. They really get some fresh air on you when it's hot. It always starts, even after sitting untouched all winter.
yahoo
very reliable vechicle. can't say enough about this van.
Powerful and reliable
With 230000 miles, it passed smog test in los angeles without any problems.The 5.2 liter is very powerful and very reliable.
