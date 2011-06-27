  1. Home
Used 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181817
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.280.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.8 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.168 cu.ft.168 cu.ft.
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight4050 lbs.4050 lbs.4212 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
